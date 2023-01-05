Dragos, Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, today announced CEO and Co-founder Robert M. Lee is returning as a speaker at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, for the session " Securing Critical Infrastructure

Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure target IT and Operational Technology (OT), impacting the range of functions those technologies support. As attacks become more sophisticated, it is imperative for the global community to treat cybersecurity risk as a systemic challenge that requires collective decision-making and coordinated action across the private sector, governments, and civil society. How can business and political leaders mobilize a collective response to safeguard critical assets and mitigate systemic damage? Lee will share his perspective during this session, directly linked to the ongoing work of the Centre for Cybersecurity of the World Economic Forum.

