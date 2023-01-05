ACCESSWIRE Announces Platinum Sponsorship of the PRSA North Carolina Chapter

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, is proud to announce its Platinum sponsorship of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) North Carolina Chapter .

PRSA is the nation's largest association of public relations professionals and for nearly 60 years and counting, the North Carolina chapter (NCPRSA) has set the standard for excellence in all aspects of the profession.

With the tagline, "Advancing the Profession and the Professional." it was a natural fit for ACCESSWIRE, an industry standout, to be a PRSA sponsor.

At the NCPRSA Holiday Mixer and Annual Meeting in December 2022, Kiersten Wolf Williams, immediate-past president of the chapter, announced ACCESSWIRE's Platinum sponsorship for 2023.

"We've proudly been a PRSA sponsor since 2019 and I'm excited to take our involvement to the next level with our Platinum sponsorship," said Brian Balbirnie, President and Chief Executive Officer at ACCESSWIRE. "As a leader in the public relations industry, we understand how important it is to support the local community and communication professionals and our involvement with the PRSA North Carolina chapter brings our commitment to life."

NCPRSA provides leadership, counsel, networking and educational growth opportunities to more than 220 public relations, communication, and marketing professionals from the Triad region to the North Carolina Coast.

"Our NCPRSA chapter and ACCESSWIRE continue to be aligned on a single mission: to serve public relations and communication professionals in ways that support the important work of this profession," said Wolf Williams.

As a Platinum Sponsor, ACCESSWIRE will have the opportunity to create exclusive thought leadership content for the NCPRSA monthly newsletter, share job postings and more.

"This Platinum Annual Chapter sponsorship is an expanded partnership and a significant commitment to our local PR industry," Wolf Williams continued. "These resources will help our chapter continue to raise the bar for our members by offering meaningful programs and impactful networking opportunities to people at every level of our local PR, communication, and marketing profession."

