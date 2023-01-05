DJ AAG introduces MetaOne Wallet to Simplify & Streamline The Web3 User experience

Web3 infrastructure company AAG has officially launched its flagship product - the MetaOne ® Wallet. In order to simplify and ease the onboarding of new users into the Metaverse economy, the MetaOne Wallet gets rid of the requirement for users to remember or safely store their private keys and seed phrases. Further user friendly features include fiat on-ramps provided by industry giants Coinbase Pay and Simplex, an integrated decentralized application (dApp) marketplace serving only approved dApps, and AAG's own educational AAG Academy.

With the AAG team rolling out support for multiple blockchains in the coming weeks and the AAG Academy spearheading the efforts to raise awareness about crypto and Web3, MetaOne intends to play a vital role in helping drive the mainstream use and acceptance of Web3 primitives.

"I truly believe MetaOne will be a game-changer for both consumers and businesses. When businesses are able to provide a more seamless onboarding experience and consumers can feel safe to enter and discover what they can do with Web3, we will be able to take a giant leap toward mainstream adoption." said Jack Vinijtrongjit, Co-Founder and CEO of AAG.

The central focus of the MetaOne Wallet is to simplify the user experience, enabling everyone to start their Web3 and crypto journey. Strategically designed to suit the needs of both beginners and experienced users, MetaOne makes it easy to acquire, monitor, and manage a wide range of digital assets and NFTs. Moreover, Simplex and Coinbase Pay integrations assure users can purchase their first digital assets through secure and tested fiat-based payment methods.

To shorten the wallet learning curve, MetaOne eliminates the need for users to remember their private keys and seed phrases. Instead, users can log into their wallets via several different alternatives, including email and password, as well as a device's passcode and biometrics.

The AAG team has placed substantial emphasis on the safety, security, and efficiency of the MetaOne Wallet. Built on top of AAG's scam detector software, MetaOne Wallet can detect and mitigate potential scams from malicious smart contracts and bad actors. The MetaOne Wallet also has a built-in feature that warns users of common mistakes, allowing them to double-check before committing to a transaction.

The MetaOne Wallet features an integrated dApp store, the MetaOne dApp Store, offering more than 1,100 dApps across several categories. Each dApp is individually verified for quality and safety to guarantee users' safety from scams and rug pulls. Developers can also contribute to the ecosystem, leveraging the MetaOne API to provide newer experiences for users, such as requesting access to move assets cross-chain and cross-wallet without requiring users to bridge or move all digital assets into the same wallet.

At launch the MetaOne wallet will be able to support tokens & NFTs from 5 blockchains: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Harmony, BNB Chain - with many more set to be added in 2023.

AAG CEO Jack Vinijtrongjit will be hosting an AMA on 11th January at 11am UTC to answer questions about the AAG product ecosystem. Register Here.

About AAG

AAG is a web3 infrastructure company focusing on providing software that helps simplify interactions with blockchain applications and the Metaverse for mainstream users and traditional companies. AAG provides a secure and easy-to-use MetaOne® wallet, as well as infrastructure software, such as a cross-chain search engine and GameFi SDK for enterprise companies. With the belief that education is the key to unlock the potential of web3, AAG is also exploring the concept of Learn-and-Earn with the mission of enabling economic opportunities worldwide via the Metaverse economy. AAG aims to bring 1 billion people into the Metaverse economy by 2030.

For more information about AAG, visit: AAG Linktree

