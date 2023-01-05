C3 AI welcomes former British Armed Forces senior leader

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced the addition of Royal Marines General Sir Gordon Messenger KCB DSO* OBE to its advisory board. General Messenger recently retired and had served as Vice Chief of the Defence Staff of the British Armed Forces from 2016 to 2019.

Since joining the Royal Marines in 1983, General Messenger has held numerous commands including operational deployments to Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq. From 2010 to 2012, he served as Chief of Staff (Operations) at the Permanent Joint Headquarters where he oversaw conduct and capability of UK overseas operations. In 2013, he was named Deputy Commander of NATO's Allied Land Command in Izmir, Turkey and in 2014 he became Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Military Strategy and Operations.

"We are privileged to welcome General Messenger to the C3 AI advisory board," said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO of C3 AI. "General Messenger brings first-hand insights and invaluable experience from his impressive career to C3 AI. His knowledge will aid our defence business as we advance the rapid deployment of enterprise AI across defence and intelligence organizations in the UK and NATO member countries."

"This is a critical time for the defence and intelligence sectors and I am eager to work with C3 AI," said General Messenger. "C3 AI is an industry leader in enterprise AI and has worked with many agencies in the U.S. Department of Defense. The company's leadership understand what it takes to advance defence capabilities for the modern age."

"General Messenger has been a recognized leader throughout his distinguished career with the British Armed Forces," said Aamer Sarfraz, The Lord Sarfraz, a Member of the House of Lords, the upper house of United Kingdom Parliament, and a fellow member of the C3 AI advisory board. "He will undoubtedly be an indispensable resource to C3 AI and its customers and partners globally. I congratulate General Messenger on this appointment."

