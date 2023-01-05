The "Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Material, and Region Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation lithography materials market is projected to reach $1,005.3 million by 2031 from $85.7 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 29.46% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Companies Mentioned

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd (TOK)

JSR Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Fujifilm Corporation.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Allresist GmbH

micro resist technology GmbH

DJ MicroLaminates, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Dongjin Semichem Co. Ltd.

Brewer Science, Inc.

SACHEM, INC.

Kayaku Advanced Materials, Inc.

Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

Irresistible Materials Ltd

Weifang Startech Microelectronic Materials Co., Ltd.

KemLab Inc.

Jiangsu Nanda Photoelectric Materials Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Didao Microelectronics Technology Co., Ltd

Demand Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for the next-generation lithography materials market:

Rising Proliferation of Feature Phones, and Tablets

Increasing R&D Activities on Next-Generation Lithography Materials

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

High Cost of Raw Materials

Limited Number of Players Offering Next-Generation Lithography Machinery

The next-generation lithography materials market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate, owing to the growing demand for cutting-edge microchips and semiconductors in smartphones and wearable technology.

According to International Data Corporation, smartphone shipments increased by 7.7% in 2021 compared to 2020. Smartphone players are implementing several technologies to reduce the weight and increase the features of smartphones to gain a strong foothold in the industry, creating a demand for next-generation lithography materials and technologies.

In addition, technological advancements, and increased investment in nanotechnology and nanodevices are driving the demand for nanolithography by creating a need for making structures on the nanometre scale, which in turn is complementing next-generation lithography materials' demand.

Furthermore, the U.S. government is making effective investments in nanotechnology through the National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI), a U.S. government R&D initiative that brings together federal departments and agencies with interests in nanomaterials research, development, and commercialization. Therefore, the aforementioned factors complement the NGL materials market growth.

Next-generation lithography is a process that transfers patterns from a photomask to a photoresist (light-sensitive chemical) on a substrate using light sources with wavelengths less than 193nm. The photoresist is either inherently sensitive to radiation or is formulated with a photosensitive compound that produces a reactive species when exposed to light.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL), which uses a wavelength of 13.5 nm, is currently the most widely used next-generation lithography technique. Other next-generation lithography techniques include electron beam lithography, nanoimprint lithography, focused ion beam lithography, x-ray lithography, and others.

Next-generation lithography technologies are gaining popularity. However, the high cost of next-generation lithography scanners and materials is a major barrier to its widespread adoption in several countries. Currently, Advanced Semiconductor Materials Lithography (ASML) is the only company providing EUV lithography machinery. However, with additional players entering the ecosystem in the coming years, the next-generation lithography materials industry is expected to expand significantly.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

IT Telecommunications

Others

In 2021, the consumer electronics sector segment dominated the overall next-generation lithography materials market in terms of value and volume, and it is expected to continue dominating the market till 2031.

Segmentation 2: by Material

Photoresist Material

Ancillary Material

The global next-generation lithography materials market is estimated to be led by photoresist material.

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe Germany, France, Sweden, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific and Japan Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Asia Pacific and Japan led the next-generation lithography materials market in 2021 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period (2022-2031), owing to the presence of significant semiconductor players such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Global Next-Generation Lithography Materials Market

In August 2022, JSR Corporation signed an investment agreement with the Lingang Special Area Government to establish a subsidiary in Shanghai. This is expected to expand JSR Group's business activities in the Chinese market relating to semiconductor materials. It is tentatively scheduled to begin operations in December 2022.

In January 2021, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. established a semiconductor materials laboratory in Hsinchu, Taiwan. DuPont is expected to conduct semiconductor material research, development, and enhancement in collaboration with ITRI, as well as accelerate pilot testing and commercial viability to support DuPont's customers as they seek the next generation of semiconductors in Taiwan.

In October 2020, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. invested around $278 million (30 billion) in photoresist manufacturing facilities in Japan and Taiwan. Shin-Etsu is expected to continue making facility investments to meet the rising demand for photoresists, which are critical in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing, as well as technological advancements.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrqua3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005769/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900