ExpressExtension is Now Accepting Tax Extension Forms 7004, 4868, 8868, & 8809 For Tax Year 2022

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / The New Year has begun, and it means that businesses, non-profit organizations, individuals, and tax professionals will be facing a number of IRS filing deadlines in the coming months.

Many of these deadlines are eligible for an extension, and the request for an extension can be completed online in minutes with ExpressExtension.

ExpressExtension is now supporting the following IRS Tax Extensions for the 2022 tax year.

Form 7004: Application of Extension of Time to File Certain Business Tax, Information, and Other Returns

Businesses that are classified as a corporation, C-corporation, S-corporation, LLC, partnership, trust, and estate can file Form 7004 to request an extension of up to 6 months on their business income tax return. Some of the most common forms that this extension applies to are Form 1065, 1120, and 1120-S.

Form 4868: Application of Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return

Individual taxpayers can file Form 4868 to request an extension of up to 6 months to file their personal income tax returns. The most common forms that this extension applies to are Form 1040 and 1040-NR.

Form 8868: Application of Automatic Extension of Time to File an Exempt Organization Return

Although non-profit and tax-exempt organizations are not required to pay taxes, they are required to file an annual tax return that provides the IRS with an overview of their financial activities, donations, programming, and more. They can file Form 8868 to request an additional 6 months of time to file all 990 Series forms with the exception of Form 990-N .

Form 8809: Application of Automatic Extension of Time to File Information Returns

Businesses are required to file a variety of information returns with the IRS to report the payments made during the course of business, compensation paid to employees, Affordable Care Act forms, and more. They can file Form 8809 with the IRS to request a 30-day extension. Common forms that can be extended by an 8809 include Form 1099 , ACA Form 1095 , and more.

ExpressExtension: Advanced Features for Easy Filing

ExpressExtension offers a secure and accurate option for completing IRS tax extensions with the IRS. As an IRS-authorized and SOC 2 Certified e-file provider, ExpressExtension has over a decade of experience in e-filing with the IRS and the highest standards of data protection.

ExpressExtension also offers state tax extensions for business and personal tax returns. The application allows clients to easily fill out, download, and print copies of these forms.

Error checks using the IRS Business Rules are built-in into the ExpressExtension filing process to improve accuracy. ExpressExtension also offers their clients Express Guarantee for Form 7004 and Form 4868 . Under this Guarantee, clients are able to correct and re-transmit their returns until the IRS accepts them, or they will receive a refund. Clients will also receive real-time updates on the IRS status of the forms they file.

ExpressExtension offers simple filing solutions at an affordable rate. Volume-based pricing and pricing packages are available for maximizing savings when filing multiple returns.

The dedicated support team at ExpressExtension provides assistance to clients throughout the filing process and can easily be reached by phone, email, or live chat.

When asked about the upcoming tax season, CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, Agie Sundaram, stated, "Our team is preparing for a busy year, filled with many IRS deadlines. We are here to assist anyone that needs some extra time to complete their IRS filing. With the most advanced e-file solution on the market, affordable pricing, and dedicated customer support, ExpressExtension offers a solution for everyone.

About ExpressExtension

ExpressExtension is the one-stop solution for IRS Tax Extensions. As an IRS-authorized, SOC 2 Certified e-file provider, ExpressExtension has been helping businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations obtain IRS extensions for over a decade. Supported forms include Form 7004 , 4868 , 8868 , and 8809 .

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxBandits , Tax 990 , ACAwise , ExpressExtension , 123PayStubs , and TruckLogics .

