Montenegro has introduced a new measure to reduce value-added tax on PV systems with capacities up to 1 MW.Mico Djukanovic, the president of Montenegrin utility Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG), said on his Twitter account this week that the VAT on solar panels has been reduced from 21% to 7%. The new measure will apply to all PV systems up to 1 MW in size. Djukanovic said the new measure will reduce project costs by around 12%. EPCG and the Montenegrin Ministry of Ecology, Spatial Planning and Urbanism kicked off a net-metering program for rooftop PV in July 2021. A few months later, Investiciono ...

