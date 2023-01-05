eLstar and Morphotonics successfully demonstrate new spacing capabilities as part of eLstar's patented electrophoretic (ELM) glass fabrication process

eLstar Dynamics, a leading developer of smart adaptive glass, and Morphotonics, the leading large-area nanoimprinting equipment company, announce a successful collaboration using nanoimprinted (NIL) spacers as part of the smart glass fabrication process. This advanced manufacturing process is based on eLstar's proprietary electrophoretic technology and Morphotonics' unique Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprinting technology. By enabling flexibility in the spacer design, especially for large-area glass substrates, it allows more design versatility and lowered manufacturing costs.

"Using NIL to create spacers is a new innovative process that enables flexibility in the spacer process, making smart glass sustainable and even more affordable," says Anthony Slack, CEO of eLstar Dynamics. "We are pleased to see positive results in this project working closely with Morphotonics, given their market leadership in this area, and look forward to exploring the many possibilities NIL has to offer."

"There is a great fit between eLstar's smart glass product size, quality, and cost targets and what we offer through our large-area nanoimprinting technology," added Onno Lint, CEO of Morphotonics. "This further validates the versatility of our R2P equipment and its ability to address diverse applications and markets beyond display optics. We are excited to support eLstar's go-to-market efforts and can't wait to see their smart glass in action."

eLstar's cutting-edge adaptive smart glass, with its new Purity design, reduces and minimizes glass distortion therefore offering a clear smart glass for superior visual comfort and energy savings. eLstar's adaptive smart glass, driven by electrophoretic light modulator (ELM) technology, allows control of the solar energy that enters a building or vehicle and enables solar heat to enter when it's needed and to be absorbed when unwanted.

Morphotonics' market-proven R2P imprint technology enables the high-volume manufacturing of nano/micron-size surface structures over extremely large areas. This leads to unprecedented cost advantages and radically improved products for customers in the display, sensing, solar, and other deep technology sectors, where such manufacturing precision with cost-competitiveness is the prerequisite for mass-market entry.

eLstar Dynamics is a leading developer and provider of adaptive smart glass for a wide range of applications such as architecture, automotive and specialty markets. eLstar addresses the needs for attainable solutions by offering sustainable and affordable smart glass. By using existing manufacturing facilities, eLstar is able to produce smart glass with much lower energy and impact to the environment.

Morphotonics is the leading supplier of Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprint technology solutions. Our innovative nanoimprint equipment, consumables, and process know-how enable micro- and nanostructures to be applied on extremely large areas in high volume production. This leads to improved products with cost advantages for our customers in the display, automotive, and other deep technology sectors. Morphotonics is located in the Brainport Region of Eindhoven in The Netherlands. Our R2P nanoimprint technology has been adopted by leading customers in Europe, United States and Asia.

