Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
Große Spekulation: Starke Einstiegchance vor erneut 117 % an einem Tag?
WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A 
Tradegate
05.01.23
15:30 Uhr
7,180 Euro
+0,050
+0,70 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
05.01.2023 | 17:10
Renewi plc: PDMR shareholding

DJ Renewi plc: PDMR shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: PDMR shareholding 05-Jan-2023 / 15:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                            Helen Richardson 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                            Group HR Director (PDMR) 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                            Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                            Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                            213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
                                            Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                            GB00BNR4T868 
 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b) 
                                            Sale 
 
 
 
 
                                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                           GBP6.261     16,272 
 
                                            GBP6.256     3,235

Aggregated information

d) 19,507

- Aggregated volume

GBP6.26

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

5 January 2023

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contact

Company.secretary@renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  213735 
EQS News ID:  1528813 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1528813&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2023 10:38 ET (15:38 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
