The Supervisory Board of Navya (FR0013018041) (Paris:NAVYA), has appointed Olivier Le Cornec as Chief Executive Officer of Navya as of today, replacing Sophie Desormière. Currently Director of R&D and Technologies at Navya, Olivier Le Cornec will keep his current functions in addition to his mandate as CEO.

With this nomination, Navya's Supervisory Board has chosen a person with recognized expertise in fields that represent high stakes for the company, while maintaining the current balance of skills and organization.

Charles Beigbeder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Navya: "Olivier Le Cornec has made an important contribution to Navya through his technological and strategic choices. He has my full trust, as well as that of the other members of the Board, to successfully pursue the projects underway and to carry out Navya's technological roadmap."

Olivier Le Cornec, Chief Technology Officer and CEO of Navya: "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its trust. I know that I can count on the quality and commitment of Navya's teams to ensure that we continue to pursue our roadmap as closely as possible to the needs of the market and our customers. We are in the process of realizing important technological advances, which constitute a solid technological and commercial foundation for Navya."

The Supervisory Board also notes the resignation of Jean-Marc Janaillac from his duties on the Supervisory Board and thanks him for all his contribution.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom® Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders. NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

