LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 31 December 2022

Nantes - 5 January 2023 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2022:
- Number of shares: 33,739 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 239,311.93 euros in cash
Over the 2nd semester of 2022, the following transactions were executed:
|Buy side
|93,707 shares
|€ 781,391.58
|546 transactions
|Sell side
|81,139 shares
|€ 686,005.10
|504 transactions
As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 21,171 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 334,698.41 euros in cash
As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on 20 June 2022:
- Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share
- Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash
Appendix
|BUY SIDE
|SELL SIDE
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded in EUR
|TOTAL
|546
|93,707
|781,391.58
|TOTAL
|504
|81,139
|686,005.10
|01/07/2022
|6
|1,700
|13,009.93
|08/07/2022
|4
|300
|2,079.99
|04/07/2022
|2
|600
|4,488
|11/07/2022
|3
|300
|2,160
|05/07/2022
|10
|1,140
|8,275.26
|12/07/2022
|1
|100
|720
|06/07/2022
|9
|891
|6,258.29
|13/07/2022
|3
|300
|2,076.99
|07/07/2022
|7
|700
|4,749.99
|15/07/2022
|2
|200
|1,370
|11/07/2022
|1
|100
|700
|18/07/2022
|1
|100
|690
|12/07/2022
|5
|580
|3,999.22
|19/07/2022
|2
|200
|1,380
|13/07/2022
|4
|400
|2,727
|20/07/2022
|1
|100
|700
|14/07/2022
|2
|200
|1,350
|21/07/2022
|7
|560
|4,042.02
|18/07/2022
|1
|100
|676.6
|22/07/2022
|5
|415
|3,183.71
|20/07/2022
|1
|100
|690
|25/07/2022
|8
|800
|6,235.04
|22/07/2022
|10
|1,000
|7,497
|28/07/2022
|1
|100
|790
|25/07/2022
|2
|200
|1,518
|29/07/2022
|3
|210
|1,691
|26/07/2022
|5
|500
|3,915
|01/08/2022
|1
|100
|806
|27/07/2022
|3
|300
|2,355
|02/08/2022
|1
|57
|460.56
|01/08/2022
|3
|500
|3,998
|03/08/2022
|1
|200
|1,610
|02/08/2022
|2
|600
|4,803
|04/08/2022
|4
|800
|6,344
|03/08/2022
|7
|1,400
|11,116
|08/08/2022
|3
|600
|4,849.98
|05/08/2022
|4
|800
|6,364
|09/08/2022
|5
|1,000
|8,092
|08/08/2022
|5
|1,200
|9,630
|10/08/2022
|4
|400
|3,243
|11/08/2022
|6
|994
|8,080.33
|11/08/2022
|2
|200
|1,640
|12/08/2022
|5
|1,000
|8,120
|12/08/2022
|2
|200
|1,636
|15/08/2022
|2
|600
|4,890
|15/08/2022
|2
|200
|1,635
|16/08/2022
|1
|1
|8.19
|16/08/2022
|4
|600
|4,923
|17/08/2022
|9
|2,000
|16,274
|17/08/2022
|2
|300
|2,487
|18/08/2022
|2
|240
|1,952.81
|18/08/2022
|3
|300
|2,462.01
|19/08/2022
|8
|1,600
|13,028
|19/08/2022
|3
|300
|2,466
|22/08/2022
|3
|446
|3,604.13
|22/08/2022
|4
|400
|3,258.6
|23/08/2022
|5
|1,000
|8,048.8
|23/08/2022
|2
|400
|3,262
|24/08/2022
|9
|1,600
|12,892
|24/08/2022
|2
|200
|1,624.84
|25/08/2022
|5
|1,242
|10,263.39
|25/08/2022
|7
|700
|5,810.98
|26/08/2022
|14
|2,400
|19,833.6
|29/08/2022
|10
|1,901
|15,556.07
|29/08/2022
|6
|1,200
|9,692.04
|30/08/2022
|5
|1,000
|8,192
|31/08/2022
|9
|1,800
|14,201.46
|31/08/2022
|4
|800
|6,538
|01/09/2022
|7
|1,400
|10,823.96
|01/09/2022
|1
|200
|1,568
|02/09/2022
|2
|400
|3,028
|02/09/2022
|4
|712
|5,548.69
|05/09/2022
|1
|124
|979.6
|05/09/2022
|5
|1,000
|8,000
|06/09/2022
|1
|200
|1,594
|06/09/2022
|3
|600
|4,818
|08/09/2022
|3
|600
|4,914
|07/09/2022
|6
|1,200
|9,678
|12/09/2022
|5
|1,000
|8,400
|08/09/2022
|6
|1,200
|9,876
|13/09/2022
|5
|1,000
|8,556
|09/09/2022
|9
|2,000
|16,494
|14/09/2022
|3
|201
|1,688.5
|12/09/2022
|9
|1,800
|15,343.92
|19/09/2022
|7
|1,400
|11,648
|13/09/2022
|3
|600
|5,164.02
|20/09/2022
|6
|1,200
|9,888
|14/09/2022
|2
|101
|859.5
|21/09/2022
|10
|1,900
|15,451.94
|15/09/2022
|8
|1,600
|13,578.08
|22/09/2022
|5
|401
|3,108.11
|16/09/2022
|1
|100
|860
|23/09/2022
|6
|1,200
|9,270
|19/09/2022
|2
|200
|1,703.8
|26/09/2022
|10
|1,800
|13,550.4
|20/09/2022
|4
|400
|3,313
|28/09/2022
|9
|1,600
|12,008.96
|21/09/2022
|1
|200
|1,648
|29/09/2022
|1
|200
|1,518
|22/09/2022
|3
|143
|1,149.91
|30/09/2022
|4
|601
|4,557.68
|23/09/2022
|3
|600
|4,810.8
|03/10/2022
|6
|1,500
|11,873.25
|26/09/2022
|3
|600
|4,590
|04/10/2022
|3
|487
|3,867.32
|27/09/2022
|9
|900
|6,816.78
|05/10/2022
|3
|600
|4,932
|28/09/2022
|1
|200
|1,540
|07/10/2022
|6
|1,700
|15,024.94
|29/09/2022
|8
|800
|6,117.92
|10/10/2022
|7
|1,400
|12,435.92
|30/09/2022
|9
|1,800
|13,870.08
|11/10/2022
|13
|2,100
|18,280.92
|03/10/2022
|10
|1,100
|9,004.38
|12/10/2022
|4
|800
|6,906
|04/10/2022
|6
|1,000
|8,067.4
|13/10/2022
|3
|600
|5,142
|05/10/2022
|5
|900
|7,560
|14/10/2022
|7
|1,400
|12,153.82
|06/10/2022
|13
|1,700
|14,488.08
|17/10/2022
|5
|857
|7,370.2
|07/10/2022
|5
|1,000
|8,894
|18/10/2022
|4
|800
|6,918
|10/10/2022
|6
|1,200
|10,766.04
|19/10/2022
|4
|470
|4,063.95
|11/10/2022
|8
|1,450
|12,779.43
|21/10/2022
|3
|528
|4,638
|12/10/2022
|3
|438
|3,818.88
|25/10/2022
|3
|600
|5,562
|13/10/2022
|3
|427
|3,698.63
|26/10/2022
|1
|200
|1,864
|14/10/2022
|6
|1,200
|10,524
|27/10/2022
|7
|2,100
|19,488
|17/10/2022
|2
|266
|2,300.21
|28/10/2022
|5
|1,500
|13,935
|18/10/2022
|5
|1,000
|8,716
|31/10/2022
|12
|2,400
|22,050
|19/10/2022
|6
|1,010
|8,769.53
|01/11/2022
|7
|1,400
|12,236
|20/10/2022
|8
|1,600
|14,030.08
|02/11/2022
|2
|200
|1,766
|21/10/2022
|5
|975
|8,664.05
|04/11/2022
|1
|200
|1,794
|24/10/2022
|7
|1,400
|12,590.06
|07/11/2022
|7
|1,370
|12,467.14
|25/10/2022
|3
|600
|5,629.98
|08/11/2022
|11
|1,791
|15,934.17
|26/10/2022
|4
|800
|7,530
|09/11/2022
|2
|400
|3,502
|27/10/2022
|1
|200
|1,864
|10/11/2022
|8
|1,300
|11,650.99
|28/10/2022
|4
|1,100
|10,327.02
|11/11/2022
|8
|1,600
|14,196.48
|31/10/2022
|2
|400
|3,744
|14/11/2022
|3
|600
|5,262
|01/11/2022
|3
|600
|5,352
|15/11/2022
|2
|153
|1,341.72
|02/11/2022
|3
|201
|1,804.98
|16/11/2022
|9
|1,300
|11,607.44
|03/11/2022
|1
|1
|8.82
|17/11/2022
|5
|651
|5,817.27
|04/11/2022
|8
|1,900
|17,221.98
|18/11/2022
|5
|750
|6,658.5
|07/11/2022
|7
|1,310
|12,033.27
|21/11/2022
|2
|300
|2,677.5
|08/11/2022
|2
|256
|2,293.68
|22/11/2022
|4
|600
|5,355
|09/11/2022
|8
|1,700
|15,227.07
|23/11/2022
|1
|200
|1,786
|10/11/2022
|3
|757
|6,904.82
|24/11/2022
|6
|1,150
|10,380.02
|11/11/2022
|3
|600
|5,410.02
|25/11/2022
|8
|1,500
|13,470.75
|14/11/2022
|4
|761
|6,737.29
|28/11/2022
|7
|1,100
|9,684.95
|15/11/2022
|6
|1,200
|10,662
|29/11/2022
|4
|600
|5,247
|16/11/2022
|9
|1,599
|14,511.88
|30/11/2022
|4
|600
|5,223
|17/11/2022
|3
|600
|5,412
|01/12/2022
|3
|380
|3,337.08
|18/11/2022
|3
|600
|5,395.98
|02/12/2022
|5
|705
|6,137.1
|21/11/2022
|10
|1,400
|12,586.42
|05/12/2022
|6
|900
|7,852.5
|22/11/2022
|4
|483
|4,349.08
|06/12/2022
|8
|1,100
|9,524.46
|23/11/2022
|8
|1,600
|14,424.8
|07/12/2022
|23
|2,750
|22,471.08
|24/11/2022
|4
|704
|6,393.59
|08/12/2022
|9
|1,250
|9,682.5
|25/11/2022
|1
|51
|458.49
|12/12/2022
|3
|450
|3,505.5
|28/11/2022
|1
|1
|8.82
|16/12/2022
|2
|400
|3,278.4
|29/11/2022
|1
|31
|274.35
|20/12/2022
|2
|400
|3,362
|30/11/2022
|3
|600
|5,274
|21/12/2022
|3
|600
|5,172
|01/12/2022
|4
|641
|5,672.08
|22/12/2022
|5
|1,000
|8,684
|02/12/2022
|4
|800
|7,056
|23/12/2022
|6
|900
|7,726.5
|05/12/2022
|4
|800
|7,022
|27/12/2022
|4
|301
|2,618.76
|08/12/2022
|2
|300
|2,371.5
|28/12/2022
|4
|301
|2,597.81
|09/12/2022
|11
|2,500
|19,299.75
|29/12/2022
|1
|1
|8.62
|12/12/2022
|3
|401
|3,161.93
|30/12/2022
|2
|101
|875.83
|13/12/2022
|10
|1,700
|13,461.62
|14/12/2022
|6
|773
|6,199.77
|15/12/2022
|6
|1,200
|9,840
|16/12/2022
|4
|800
|6,626
|19/12/2022
|7
|1,100
|9,158.05
|20/12/2022
|6
|600
|5,125.98
|21/12/2022
|4
|400
|3,475
|22/12/2022
|1
|200
|1,752
|23/12/2022
|2
|200
|1,736
|27/12/2022
|3
|201
|1,761.74
|28/12/2022
|4
|301
|2,654.82
|29/12/2022
|3
|201
|1,746.63
|30/12/2022
|1
|1
|8.83
