LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 31 December 2022

Nantes - 5 January 2023 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2022:

Number of shares: 33,739 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 239,311.93 euros in cash

Over the 2nd semester of 2022, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 93,707 shares € 781,391.58 546 transactions Sell side 81,139 shares € 686,005.10 504 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 21,171 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 334,698.41 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on 20 June 2022:

Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share

Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plants and commercial pipeline are designed to provide green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. The company is a member of France Hydrogène and of Hydrogen Europe.

Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in the second half of 2021. The company currently has a commercial pipeline representing a total production capacity of 9.8 GW by 2030. An offshore research program initiated in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyser linked to a floating wind farm planned for September 2022.

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations

LHYFE

Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO

maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR TOTAL 546 93,707 781,391.58 TOTAL 504 81,139 686,005.10 01/07/2022 6 1,700 13,009.93 08/07/2022 4 300 2,079.99 04/07/2022 2 600 4,488 11/07/2022 3 300 2,160 05/07/2022 10 1,140 8,275.26 12/07/2022 1 100 720 06/07/2022 9 891 6,258.29 13/07/2022 3 300 2,076.99 07/07/2022 7 700 4,749.99 15/07/2022 2 200 1,370 11/07/2022 1 100 700 18/07/2022 1 100 690 12/07/2022 5 580 3,999.22 19/07/2022 2 200 1,380 13/07/2022 4 400 2,727 20/07/2022 1 100 700 14/07/2022 2 200 1,350 21/07/2022 7 560 4,042.02 18/07/2022 1 100 676.6 22/07/2022 5 415 3,183.71 20/07/2022 1 100 690 25/07/2022 8 800 6,235.04 22/07/2022 10 1,000 7,497 28/07/2022 1 100 790 25/07/2022 2 200 1,518 29/07/2022 3 210 1,691 26/07/2022 5 500 3,915 01/08/2022 1 100 806 27/07/2022 3 300 2,355 02/08/2022 1 57 460.56 01/08/2022 3 500 3,998 03/08/2022 1 200 1,610 02/08/2022 2 600 4,803 04/08/2022 4 800 6,344 03/08/2022 7 1,400 11,116 08/08/2022 3 600 4,849.98 05/08/2022 4 800 6,364 09/08/2022 5 1,000 8,092 08/08/2022 5 1,200 9,630 10/08/2022 4 400 3,243 11/08/2022 6 994 8,080.33 11/08/2022 2 200 1,640 12/08/2022 5 1,000 8,120 12/08/2022 2 200 1,636 15/08/2022 2 600 4,890 15/08/2022 2 200 1,635 16/08/2022 1 1 8.19 16/08/2022 4 600 4,923 17/08/2022 9 2,000 16,274 17/08/2022 2 300 2,487 18/08/2022 2 240 1,952.81 18/08/2022 3 300 2,462.01 19/08/2022 8 1,600 13,028 19/08/2022 3 300 2,466 22/08/2022 3 446 3,604.13 22/08/2022 4 400 3,258.6 23/08/2022 5 1,000 8,048.8 23/08/2022 2 400 3,262 24/08/2022 9 1,600 12,892 24/08/2022 2 200 1,624.84 25/08/2022 5 1,242 10,263.39 25/08/2022 7 700 5,810.98 26/08/2022 14 2,400 19,833.6 29/08/2022 10 1,901 15,556.07 29/08/2022 6 1,200 9,692.04 30/08/2022 5 1,000 8,192 31/08/2022 9 1,800 14,201.46 31/08/2022 4 800 6,538 01/09/2022 7 1,400 10,823.96 01/09/2022 1 200 1,568 02/09/2022 2 400 3,028 02/09/2022 4 712 5,548.69 05/09/2022 1 124 979.6 05/09/2022 5 1,000 8,000 06/09/2022 1 200 1,594 06/09/2022 3 600 4,818 08/09/2022 3 600 4,914 07/09/2022 6 1,200 9,678 12/09/2022 5 1,000 8,400 08/09/2022 6 1,200 9,876 13/09/2022 5 1,000 8,556 09/09/2022 9 2,000 16,494 14/09/2022 3 201 1,688.5 12/09/2022 9 1,800 15,343.92 19/09/2022 7 1,400 11,648 13/09/2022 3 600 5,164.02 20/09/2022 6 1,200 9,888 14/09/2022 2 101 859.5 21/09/2022 10 1,900 15,451.94 15/09/2022 8 1,600 13,578.08 22/09/2022 5 401 3,108.11 16/09/2022 1 100 860 23/09/2022 6 1,200 9,270 19/09/2022 2 200 1,703.8 26/09/2022 10 1,800 13,550.4 20/09/2022 4 400 3,313 28/09/2022 9 1,600 12,008.96 21/09/2022 1 200 1,648 29/09/2022 1 200 1,518 22/09/2022 3 143 1,149.91 30/09/2022 4 601 4,557.68 23/09/2022 3 600 4,810.8 03/10/2022 6 1,500 11,873.25 26/09/2022 3 600 4,590 04/10/2022 3 487 3,867.32 27/09/2022 9 900 6,816.78 05/10/2022 3 600 4,932 28/09/2022 1 200 1,540 07/10/2022 6 1,700 15,024.94 29/09/2022 8 800 6,117.92 10/10/2022 7 1,400 12,435.92 30/09/2022 9 1,800 13,870.08 11/10/2022 13 2,100 18,280.92 03/10/2022 10 1,100 9,004.38 12/10/2022 4 800 6,906 04/10/2022 6 1,000 8,067.4 13/10/2022 3 600 5,142 05/10/2022 5 900 7,560 14/10/2022 7 1,400 12,153.82 06/10/2022 13 1,700 14,488.08 17/10/2022 5 857 7,370.2 07/10/2022 5 1,000 8,894 18/10/2022 4 800 6,918 10/10/2022 6 1,200 10,766.04 19/10/2022 4 470 4,063.95 11/10/2022 8 1,450 12,779.43 21/10/2022 3 528 4,638 12/10/2022 3 438 3,818.88 25/10/2022 3 600 5,562 13/10/2022 3 427 3,698.63 26/10/2022 1 200 1,864 14/10/2022 6 1,200 10,524 27/10/2022 7 2,100 19,488 17/10/2022 2 266 2,300.21 28/10/2022 5 1,500 13,935 18/10/2022 5 1,000 8,716 31/10/2022 12 2,400 22,050 19/10/2022 6 1,010 8,769.53 01/11/2022 7 1,400 12,236 20/10/2022 8 1,600 14,030.08 02/11/2022 2 200 1,766 21/10/2022 5 975 8,664.05 04/11/2022 1 200 1,794 24/10/2022 7 1,400 12,590.06 07/11/2022 7 1,370 12,467.14 25/10/2022 3 600 5,629.98 08/11/2022 11 1,791 15,934.17 26/10/2022 4 800 7,530 09/11/2022 2 400 3,502 27/10/2022 1 200 1,864 10/11/2022 8 1,300 11,650.99 28/10/2022 4 1,100 10,327.02 11/11/2022 8 1,600 14,196.48 31/10/2022 2 400 3,744 14/11/2022 3 600 5,262 01/11/2022 3 600 5,352 15/11/2022 2 153 1,341.72 02/11/2022 3 201 1,804.98 16/11/2022 9 1,300 11,607.44 03/11/2022 1 1 8.82 17/11/2022 5 651 5,817.27 04/11/2022 8 1,900 17,221.98 18/11/2022 5 750 6,658.5 07/11/2022 7 1,310 12,033.27 21/11/2022 2 300 2,677.5 08/11/2022 2 256 2,293.68 22/11/2022 4 600 5,355 09/11/2022 8 1,700 15,227.07 23/11/2022 1 200 1,786 10/11/2022 3 757 6,904.82 24/11/2022 6 1,150 10,380.02 11/11/2022 3 600 5,410.02 25/11/2022 8 1,500 13,470.75 14/11/2022 4 761 6,737.29 28/11/2022 7 1,100 9,684.95 15/11/2022 6 1,200 10,662 29/11/2022 4 600 5,247 16/11/2022 9 1,599 14,511.88 30/11/2022 4 600 5,223 17/11/2022 3 600 5,412 01/12/2022 3 380 3,337.08 18/11/2022 3 600 5,395.98 02/12/2022 5 705 6,137.1 21/11/2022 10 1,400 12,586.42 05/12/2022 6 900 7,852.5 22/11/2022 4 483 4,349.08 06/12/2022 8 1,100 9,524.46 23/11/2022 8 1,600 14,424.8 07/12/2022 23 2,750 22,471.08 24/11/2022 4 704 6,393.59 08/12/2022 9 1,250 9,682.5 25/11/2022 1 51 458.49 12/12/2022 3 450 3,505.5 28/11/2022 1 1 8.82 16/12/2022 2 400 3,278.4 29/11/2022 1 31 274.35 20/12/2022 2 400 3,362 30/11/2022 3 600 5,274 21/12/2022 3 600 5,172 01/12/2022 4 641 5,672.08 22/12/2022 5 1,000 8,684 02/12/2022 4 800 7,056 23/12/2022 6 900 7,726.5 05/12/2022 4 800 7,022 27/12/2022 4 301 2,618.76 08/12/2022 2 300 2,371.5 28/12/2022 4 301 2,597.81 09/12/2022 11 2,500 19,299.75 29/12/2022 1 1 8.62 12/12/2022 3 401 3,161.93 30/12/2022 2 101 875.83 13/12/2022 10 1,700 13,461.62 14/12/2022 6 773 6,199.77 15/12/2022 6 1,200 9,840 16/12/2022 4 800 6,626 19/12/2022 7 1,100 9,158.05 20/12/2022 6 600 5,125.98 21/12/2022 4 400 3,475 22/12/2022 1 200 1,752 23/12/2022 2 200 1,736 27/12/2022 3 201 1,761.74 28/12/2022 4 301 2,654.82 29/12/2022 3 201 1,746.63 30/12/2022 1 1 8.83

