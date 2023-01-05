Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Starke Einstiegchance vor erneut 117 % an einem Tag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK4Z ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 Ticker-Symbol: F1B 
Tradegate
05.01.23
18:26 Uhr
8,800 Euro
-0,100
-1,12 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LHYFE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LHYFE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8008,85018:57
8,8008,85018:57
Actusnews Wire
05.01.2023 | 18:23
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 31 December 2022

Nantes - 5 January 2023 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2022:

  • Number of shares: 33,739 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 239,311.93 euros in cash

Over the 2nd semester of 2022, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side93,707 shares € 781,391.58546 transactions
Sell side81,139 shares € 686,005.10504 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 21,171 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 334,698.41 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on 20 June 2022:

  • Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share
  • Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash
About Lhyfe
Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plants and commercial pipeline are designed to provide green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. The company is a member of France Hydrogène and of Hydrogen Europe.
Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in the second half of 2021. The company currently has a commercial pipeline representing a total production capacity of 9.8 GW by 2030. An offshore research program initiated in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyser linked to a floating wind farm planned for September 2022.
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO
maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE
Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded in EUR Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded in EUR
TOTAL54693,707781,391.58 TOTAL50481,139686,005.10
01/07/202261,70013,009.93 08/07/202243002,079.99
04/07/202226004,488 11/07/202233002,160
05/07/2022101,1408,275.26 12/07/20221100720
06/07/202298916,258.29 13/07/202233002,076.99
07/07/202277004,749.99 15/07/202222001,370
11/07/20221100700 18/07/20221100690
12/07/202255803,999.22 19/07/202222001,380
13/07/202244002,727 20/07/20221100700
14/07/202222001,350 21/07/202275604,042.02
18/07/20221100676.6 22/07/202254153,183.71
20/07/20221100690 25/07/202288006,235.04
22/07/2022101,0007,497 28/07/20221100790
25/07/202222001,518 29/07/202232101,691
26/07/202255003,915 01/08/20221100806
27/07/202233002,355 02/08/2022157460.56
01/08/202235003,998 03/08/202212001,610
02/08/202226004,803 04/08/202248006,344
03/08/202271,40011,116 08/08/202236004,849.98
05/08/202248006,364 09/08/202251,0008,092
08/08/202251,2009,630 10/08/202244003,243
11/08/202269948,080.33 11/08/202222001,640
12/08/202251,0008,120 12/08/202222001,636
15/08/202226004,890 15/08/202222001,635
16/08/2022118.19 16/08/202246004,923
17/08/202292,00016,274 17/08/202223002,487
18/08/202222401,952.81 18/08/202233002,462.01
19/08/202281,60013,028 19/08/202233002,466
22/08/202234463,604.13 22/08/202244003,258.6
23/08/202251,0008,048.8 23/08/202224003,262
24/08/202291,60012,892 24/08/202222001,624.84
25/08/202251,24210,263.39 25/08/202277005,810.98
26/08/2022142,40019,833.6 29/08/2022101,90115,556.07
29/08/202261,2009,692.04 30/08/202251,0008,192
31/08/202291,80014,201.46 31/08/202248006,538
01/09/202271,40010,823.96 01/09/202212001,568
02/09/202224003,028 02/09/202247125,548.69
05/09/20221124979.6 05/09/202251,0008,000
06/09/202212001,594 06/09/202236004,818
08/09/202236004,914 07/09/202261,2009,678
12/09/202251,0008,400 08/09/202261,2009,876
13/09/202251,0008,556 09/09/202292,00016,494
14/09/202232011,688.5 12/09/202291,80015,343.92
19/09/202271,40011,648 13/09/202236005,164.02
20/09/202261,2009,888 14/09/20222101859.5
21/09/2022101,90015,451.94 15/09/202281,60013,578.08
22/09/202254013,108.11 16/09/20221100860
23/09/202261,2009,270 19/09/202222001,703.8
26/09/2022101,80013,550.4 20/09/202244003,313
28/09/202291,60012,008.96 21/09/202212001,648
29/09/202212001,518 22/09/202231431,149.91
30/09/202246014,557.68 23/09/202236004,810.8
03/10/202261,50011,873.25 26/09/202236004,590
04/10/202234873,867.32 27/09/202299006,816.78
05/10/202236004,932 28/09/202212001,540
07/10/202261,70015,024.94 29/09/202288006,117.92
10/10/202271,40012,435.92 30/09/202291,80013,870.08
11/10/2022132,10018,280.92 03/10/2022101,1009,004.38
12/10/202248006,906 04/10/202261,0008,067.4
13/10/202236005,142 05/10/202259007,560
14/10/202271,40012,153.82 06/10/2022131,70014,488.08
17/10/202258577,370.2 07/10/202251,0008,894
18/10/202248006,918 10/10/202261,20010,766.04
19/10/202244704,063.95 11/10/202281,45012,779.43
21/10/202235284,638 12/10/202234383,818.88
25/10/202236005,562 13/10/202234273,698.63
26/10/202212001,864 14/10/202261,20010,524
27/10/202272,10019,488 17/10/202222662,300.21
28/10/202251,50013,935 18/10/202251,0008,716
31/10/2022122,40022,050 19/10/202261,0108,769.53
01/11/202271,40012,236 20/10/202281,60014,030.08
02/11/202222001,766 21/10/202259758,664.05
04/11/202212001,794 24/10/202271,40012,590.06
07/11/202271,37012,467.14 25/10/202236005,629.98
08/11/2022111,79115,934.17 26/10/202248007,530
09/11/202224003,502 27/10/202212001,864
10/11/202281,30011,650.99 28/10/202241,10010,327.02
11/11/202281,60014,196.48 31/10/202224003,744
14/11/202236005,262 01/11/202236005,352
15/11/202221531,341.72 02/11/202232011,804.98
16/11/202291,30011,607.44 03/11/2022118.82
17/11/202256515,817.27 04/11/202281,90017,221.98
18/11/202257506,658.5 07/11/202271,31012,033.27
21/11/202223002,677.5 08/11/202222562,293.68
22/11/202246005,355 09/11/202281,70015,227.07
23/11/202212001,786 10/11/202237576,904.82
24/11/202261,15010,380.02 11/11/202236005,410.02
25/11/202281,50013,470.75 14/11/202247616,737.29
28/11/202271,1009,684.95 15/11/202261,20010,662
29/11/202246005,247 16/11/202291,59914,511.88
30/11/202246005,223 17/11/202236005,412
01/12/202233803,337.08 18/11/202236005,395.98
02/12/202257056,137.1 21/11/2022101,40012,586.42
05/12/202269007,852.5 22/11/202244834,349.08
06/12/202281,1009,524.46 23/11/202281,60014,424.8
07/12/2022232,75022,471.08 24/11/202247046,393.59
08/12/202291,2509,682.5 25/11/2022151458.49
12/12/202234503,505.5 28/11/2022118.82
16/12/202224003,278.4 29/11/2022131274.35
20/12/202224003,362 30/11/202236005,274
21/12/202236005,172 01/12/202246415,672.08
22/12/202251,0008,684 02/12/202248007,056
23/12/202269007,726.5 05/12/202248007,022
27/12/202243012,618.76 08/12/202223002,371.5
28/12/202243012,597.81 09/12/2022112,50019,299.75
29/12/2022118.62 12/12/202234013,161.93
30/12/20222101875.83 13/12/2022101,70013,461.62
14/12/202267736,199.77
15/12/202261,2009,840
16/12/202248006,626
19/12/202271,1009,158.05
20/12/202266005,125.98
21/12/202244003,475
22/12/202212001,752
23/12/202222001,736
27/12/202232011,761.74
28/12/202243012,654.82
29/12/202232011,746.63
30/12/2022118.83
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nHCflMWYk5ybmGuek5iamGNkapiXxWOdaJedmZacZMeWmGphmJxll52XZnBonW5v
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77899-lhyfe_bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite-31122022_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
LHYFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.