The "PoS Displays: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for PoS Displays estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Mobile POS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.8% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed POS segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

The PoS Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

PoS Displays Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

