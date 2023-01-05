Enabot EBO X Family Robot Companion Named "Innovation Awards Honoree" and Officially Unveiled at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabot, an emerging family robotics company, announced that its new family robot companion, EBO X, had been named a CES 2023 "Innovation Awards Honoree" in both Smart Home and Robotics product categories on Jan 4th. The EBO X is also officially unveiled and exhibited from January 5th to 8th at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.





Agile Home Security & Health Alert System

Positioned as a "smart guardian", EBO X provides essential features when users are away from family, enabled by Auto Navigation and AI Face Recognition technology. Among these features, the Elderly Fall Alert help determine if an elder has fallen through the gesture inspection algorithm, while the Certain Areas Intrusion Alert allows users to mark locations on the internal map as restricted areas and sends alerts when someone such as a child enters these areas without permission.

The EBO X also features reliable far-field sound sensors with a four-microphone array. If a child is crying or anyone at home is experiencing an emergency and calling for "HELP", the EBO X will detect it and trigger an App call to the users.

EBO X can quickly and accurately map your house using V-SLAM technology, thus making accurate area division and management possible.

Flexible Remote Communication Capabilities

With the EBO Home App and 4K Stabilized Camera, the EBO X allows multiple family members to log in and chat online simultaneously. Everyone can see each other from the perspective of the EBO X. Besides, users are allowed to leave a message by typing a text message which will be converted into a voice message by EBO X.

Diverse Home Entertainment Experience

To be a truly interactive companion, EBO X bundles up Alexa Built-in services, premium sound quality, and exciting light effects to provide fun for the whole family.

EBO X can easily connect to any Alexa service that allows you to control IOT devices. When streaming music, the dedicated speaker powered by Harman AudioEFX offers you a wonderful audio experience. And the dynamic lighting effect will change with the rhythm of the song and even changes in the environment.





Play stay tuned with the latest update on the upcoming Kickstarter campaign launched in March 2023 for the EBO X on Enabot's website and Facebook.

The EBO X will be available for purchase at a retail price of USD 999 in Q2 2023.To view the Enabot EBO X in action, please visit the Enabot YouTube channel.





About Enabot

Enabot believes our lives can be improved by intelligent family bots. Our vision of a technology ridden world is positive, with robots being part of the solutions to daily problems, allowing people to focus their time on what matters the most: to be there for the ones we love. By connecting people, we are dedicated to promoting love, companionship and sharing.

Discover more about Enabot here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974549/01.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974550/05.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974579/logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enabot-ebo-x-family-robot-companion-named-innovation-awards-honoree-and-officially-unveiled-at-ces-2023-301714406.html