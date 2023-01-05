Chubb Announces Chris Collins as Head of Airline for Global Markets

LONDON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced the appointment of Chris Collins as Head of Airline for Chubb Global Markets (CGM), the company's London Market wholesale and specialty business including its Lloyd's platform.





In this role, Collins will be responsible for leading the development and management of the CGM Airline portfolio. He will be based in London and report to Simon Abbott, Product Head Aviation for CGM. The appointment will be effective from July.

Collins joins Chubb from AIG where he was International Head of Airline and Deductible since March 2022. Previously he was the insurer's UK Head of Aerospace for three years. Collins has more than 25 years' experience in aviation insurance, working on both the broker and insurer side in a variety of roles.

Simon Abbott said:

"Chris Collins is an outstanding insurance practitioner who is well-known and highly respected across the aviation sector and I am delighted that he will be joining our team. His appointment as Head of Airline is the perfect way for us to start 2023 as we look to target new opportunities and develop further our aviation and airline business."

This latest appointment is another step in the wider growth and development of the Aviation team within CGM which today also announced the hire of Olivia Clark as General Aviation Underwriter. She was previously Aviation and Space Underwriting Analyst at Nexus Group. Her appointment is effective in June. Clark joins Martin Audis, whose role as Senior Underwriter General Aviation was announced last August.

About Chubb



Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 34,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324916/Chubb_Logo_v2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chubb-announces-chris-collins-as-head-of-airline-for-global-markets-301714950.html