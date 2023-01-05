Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.01.2023
Große Spekulation: Starke Einstiegchance vor erneut 117 % an einem Tag?
WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035 
Tradegate
05.01.23
19:31 Uhr
34,460 Euro
-0,270
-0,78 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
International Paper Company: International Paper Taking Action to Address Period Poverty

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / International Paper's efforts to fight period poverty won a 2022 AF&PA Sustainability Award in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In 2021, 13 International Paper facilities hosted volunteer packing events with employees to provide nearly 5,000 period care kits to their communities. This year, they're set to distribute 5 times that number with support from 45 facilities across the U.S. and around the world.

"I am continually in awe of the care and enthusiasm of our employees around the globe to give back to their communities. Their generosity of spirit inspires me," said Dr. Shaw.

Continue reading here

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. See how we're building a better future for people, the planet, and our company at internationalpaper.com/Vision-2030.

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
