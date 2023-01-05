New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTCQB: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company") today provides an update on its distribution partnership with CookUnity, a chef-to-eater marketplace, which commenced last month.

"Our partnership with CookUnity is off to a strong start, with customer demand outstripping initial projected volumes. As a result, we have been asked by CookUnity to significantly increase production to meet their demand. These new production targets treble Plantable's existing volumes and we are thrilled to see such overwhelming demand for our delicious and health optimized meals," said Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia, Founder and CEO of Plantable.

Over the course of the year, the Company expects to further increase its CookUnity production volumes as it expands across CookUnity's 6 other kitchen locations, beyond the north east. The consumer is looking for easy, healthy options and Plantable meals bring the ease and convenience of sustained healthy eating into the home.

Beyond an increase in meal production, Plantable reports the need for Food as Medicine solutions continues to grow, with signed purchase orders in excess of $400K, working with institutional clients, such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Pivio.

As part of the strategic shift announced last year, the Company intends to continue to focus on growing its B2B business and distribution network across the United States.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com

