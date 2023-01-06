Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Marc Gagnon to the Corporation's board of directors effective immediately.

Mr. Gagnon has more than 35 years of professional experience in the mining exploration sector. Mr. Gagnon has been involved in the management, evaluation and development of mining exploration projects for gold, mainly in West Africa (Mali, Burkina Faso & Guinea). He has exercised his profession as a country manager, exploration manager and consulting geologist for a number of junior mining companies, including Roscan Gold Corporation, Merrex Gold Inc., Frontline Gold Corporation, Jilbey Gold Exploration Ltd., Ressources Incanore Ltee, EAG Inc. and Gold Star Resources Ltd.

Highlights of Mr. Gagnon's career include his participation of the development of the Siribaya gold project (Merrex) and Kandiole gold project (Roscan) in Mali, which are both close to feasibility studies, and his participation in the evaluation of the Bissa Hill gold deposit in Burkina Faso, currently under exploitation. Mr. Gagnon has also assisted in project evaluations for gold in Gabon, chrome in Turkey, barite in Algeria, nickel in Canada and on gold projects in South America (Venezuela, Guyana and Peru), in addition to a prospecting campaign for diamonds in glacial terrain in Canada.

Mr. Gagnon graduated from 'l'Université du Québec à Chicoutimi' (Qc) as a professional engineer in geology, he holds a master's degree in business administration from Laval University and he has been a member of 'l'Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec' since 1980.

Greg Isenor, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "I have been working with Jean-Marc for almost 20 years in West Africa and he has been instrumental in the land acquisition process, including the permit option negotiations, the design of the exploration programs, building the exploration teams with Touba Mining, our strategic partner in West Africa and the gold discoveries of Jilbey Gold, Merrex Gold and Roscan Gold. We are excited to welcome Jean-Marc to our Board of Directors and look forward to his expertise and valuable insights that will contribute to the ongoing success of Alma Gold."

Alma Gold Inc. is a gold-focused exploration company based in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Alma Gold Inc. through its subsidiary Karita Gold Corp. is exploring the Karita West Project in northern Guinea, and owns the Clarence Stream North Gold Project, in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

