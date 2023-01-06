GaN Systems and Axign Announce the "Coolest" 1000W Class D Audio Amplifier Design Unveiling at CES 2023

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, and Axign, the fabless semiconductor company delivering breakthrough analog/mixed-signal technology and ICs for audio amplifier systems, unveiled a revolutionary 1000W Class-D GaN audio amplifier at CES® 2023. The new reference design merges best-in-class technologies from GaN Systems and Axign to enable unique audio systems that are smaller, sleeker, more efficient, and more powerful audio quality than ever before. The design is ideal for automotive, professional, and prosumer audio applications.

Key features of the 1000W audio amplifier include:

2x 500W in 2 Ohm BTL at 50V or in 4 Ohm BTL at 70V, with 97% efficiency

1x 1000W in 1 Ohm PBTL at 50V or in 2 Ohm PBTL at 70V, with 98% efficiency

Less than 3W of total idle losses for the GaN power stages and LC output filters

In addition to these key features, audio designers benefit from unique performance characteristics, including post-filter feedback, 50V, and 70V output capability, 70% reduction in idle losses, and 50% reduction in power loss.

The 1000W Class-D audio amplifier reference design helps audio designers solve several technical challenges, such as efficiency and heat generation in high-power audio amplifiers. Designers can eliminate heatsinks due to the superior efficiency of GaN audio, resulting in low operating temperatures. This enables designs that respond to highly demanding applications, such as high-end systems working with high-resolution audio sources and delivering enhanced sound quality with high power.

"GaN audio is the coolest solution on the market due to near-perfect sound reproduction," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "The 1000W GaN-powered Class D audio amplifier is what the industry has been waiting for. It delivers near-perfect sonic quality in a system that runs cool without a heatsink-a fantastic and industry-first combination. Well-engineered reference designs, like this 1000W design from Axign, help get customer products to market faster and easier."

"Achieving superior sound quality with very high efficiencies and low idle losses in a better and smaller form factor are just a few advantages of our 1000W heatsinkless Class-D audio amplifier with GaN Systems," said Richard Langezaal, VP of Business Development of Axign. "This is one of CES's most exciting audio innovations for 2023."



GaN Systems will be exhibiting in Suite #1232 at the Renaissance Hotel, next to the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall. Attendees are encouraged to visit the suite to see the most astonishing Class D audio amplifier and other GaN-powered innovations in consumer, automotive, data center, and audio applications.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes it possible to design smaller, lower-cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com

About Axign

Axign, established in 2014, is a fabless semiconductor company that delivers unbeaten and breakthrough analog/mixed-signal technology and ICs for audio amplifier systems. The foundation for this is knowledge of control systems, algorithms, and mixed-signal design experiences. For more information, please visit https://www.axign.nl/.

