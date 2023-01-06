London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2023) - Ghost Trader, a tokenized decentralized finance (DeFi) hedge fund, has announced that it will be migrating from the Binance Smart Chain network to the Ethereum network in January 2023. The initiative enables the company to focus on upgrades and improvements.

Ghost Trader is a tokenized decentralized finance (DeFi) hedge fund. In the latest progress, the company has announced plans to migrate from the Binance Smart Chain network to the Ethereum network. The move will take place in January 2023, enabling the team to focus on upgrades and improvements that will facilitate faster growth and success.

The migration will provide the team access to a broad palette of better tools to improve the functionality of smart contracts and infrastructure within the Ghost Trader ecosystem. In addition, the project will have native access to Ethereum and USDC stablecoin as part of the most robust altcoin ecosystem available on the blockchain. The Ethereum network, the oldest and most stable altcoin environment, offers a more extensive reach to more adopters and capital than all other current altcoin ecosystems. As a result, Ghost Trader hopes to benefit from organic growth opportunities, thanks to the trust and transparency of the Ethereum network.

As an essential component of the pending migration, Ghost Trader will also improve the functions of both the native GTR token and NFT (non-fungible token) smart contract functionality and upgradability. The team hopes to position the project to implement further anticipated upgrades by proactively moving to a more reliable chain. The Ghost Trader team has committed to providing comprehensive training and support documentation to ensure a smooth transition for its community.

The move works towards the motto "to bridge the divide" by combining traditional and modern decentralized financial tools to create a novel financial instrument for its contributors. Over the initial four-year period, the project aims to move from asset accumulation to revenue generation, transforming from a token-based utility to an NFT-based format.

Ghost Trader values transparency, fairness, confidence based on competence, and fundamental value over hype. The team sees the move to Ethereum as defining a new way forward in an industry that demands an innovative approach with modern applications. Ghost Trader is excited about this next phase in the project and looks forward to engaging with its community to support the move to Ethereum.

Ghost Trader is a decentralized finance (DeFi) hedge fund that aims to open the doors of hedge fund trading to a broader audience. The company has developed an ecosystem that allows ordinary contributors to interact with traders on the blockchain, eliminating the need for centralized corporations to act as intermediaries.

Potential holders can visit the following helpful links for further updates:

Website | Twitter | Telegram

