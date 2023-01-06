Thundercomm, the world-leading IoT product and solution provider, officially announced its all-new Smart Vending Machine Solution at CES 2023. This new solution will not only bring consumers a more convenient purchasing experience, but also help vending machine operators improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs.

With the rapid development of various innovative technologies, smart vending machines are gradually replacing other retail methods and becoming the best choice for unmanned retail terminals. The Smart Vending Machine Solution released by Thundercomm adopts advanced dynamic vision technology, which can capture, identify and analyze the whole purchasing process through the video record, and then accurately identify the purchased goods and quantity. This brings consumers a convenient shopping experience so they only need to open and close the door to complete their purchase. The solution also supports dynamic update of SKUs, which relieves vending machine operators from the retraining of commodity data, and significantly simplify the process of new goods on shelf. This not only improves the operational efficiency, but also lowers the restrictions on container commodity display, so that container space can be fully utilized, thereby reducing operating costs.

Hiro Cai, CEO of Thundercomm says: "The Smart Vending Machine Solution is Thundercomm's new achievement in the edge computing application field. Base on the profound accumulation, Thundercomm has come out with a wide range of edge computing products, including Edge AI Stations, AI intelligent cameras, IoT Harbor, ModelFarm, as well as various algorithms and solutions, which enable us to provide full-stack turnkey services to clients around the world. In the future, we will continue our efforts in the field and empower the digitalization of industries through advanced technologies and professional services."

To explore more about Thundercomm at CES, please visit the pavilion at #10963 in North Hall, LVCC, from January 5 to 8.

About Thundercomm

Thundercomm, a joint venture between ThunderSoft and Qualcomm, was established to accelerate innovation in the Internet of Things and automotive industry, providing one-stop solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Through its capabilities in operating systems including Android, Linux, and others, abroad software and on-device AI technology portfolio acquired from ThunderSoft, and a global sales and support network, Thundercomm is a valuable and trusted partner to global customers aiming to build high-quality, next-generation products and shorten time-to-commercialization. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com

