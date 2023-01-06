Regulatory News:

beti, the operator of private and public Automated Mobility Networks, expert in tourist and rural areas, announces its acquisition of a new EVO type autonomous shuttle from Navya (FR0013018041- Navya), a leader in autonomous mobility systems.

This purchase, made as part of the acceleration of beti's development, aims to strengthen the service offering dedicated to the horizontal mobility of people.

beti chose Navya's new generation EVO shuttle, which incorporates multiple technological and passenger comfort improvements, offering an ever more fluid and efficient user experience.

Benjamin Beaudet, General Manager of beti states: "After having experimented with the first generation of Arma shuttles and having seen all the progress in the areas of operability of the second generation EVO, we are very happy to continue our collaboration with Navya with the acquisition of this shuttle. This change of vehicle allows us to move from experimentation to service pilots and will allow us to test our operation of future beti automated mobility networks."

beti will deploy this EVO shuttle as well as others to come as part of the RIMA project supported by France 2030, which aims to develop an Inclusive Network of Automated Mobility in the rural Crest Val de Drôme area. As a reminder, as part of the RIMA project announced in November 2022, beti, Navya, Macif and Vinci Construction aim to deploy 7 autonomous vehicles, 4 of which will have no operator on board. For the first time, the partners will deploy Bluebus Autonom vehicles equipped with the Navya Pack® and the Navya Drive® and Navya Operate® software bricks.

Olivier Le Cornec, Chief Technology Officer CEO of Navya: "We would like to thank beti's management and teams for their renewed confidence and for all the co-construction work carried out together. The EVO shuttles, which feature the latest Navya available technologies, are the result of collaborative work with our teams and our customers to improve the service offering and the user experience."

Benjamin Beaudet, General Manager of beti: "During 2022, we worked closely with Navya's management team to align the operational needs of a mobility operator with Navya's software and hardware solutions. I would like to underline the quality of the concrete exchanges we had with the previous management of Navya and we are confident that the new team will be able to carry out this fantastic work. Navya's international success must find an echo in France and with our private and public partners, we will do our best to achieve this."

With already 2 Arma shuttles and several deployments to its credit, beti is a French operator highly committed to the development of autonomous sustainable rural transport with a perfect knowledge and understanding of the field. Together with Navya, they form a solid partnership to develop technologies and services that meet the needs of the market.

Benjamin Beaudet, General Manager of beti: "We have been working since September 2022 on the upcoming integration of Navya's 3rd generation of automated vehicles within beti and we are convinced that the progressiveness of our collaboration will allow us to meet the needs increasingly expressed by Public Mobility Authorities and private contractors."

Olivier Le Cornec, Chief Technology Officer CEO of Navya: "We are proud to have customers who support us over the long term and who contribute to the development of our technologies. With beti, we are already preparing the very first deployments of the Bluebus Autonom. The RIMA project will combine EVO autonomous shuttles and Bluebus Autonom on a 50 km2 route that integrates perfectly with existing road infrastructures."

About beti

Spin off of bertolami, a family-run firm that has been a mobility operator in the rural regions of France for 70 years. Since 2019 beti has been deploying automated mobility networks in sparsely populated regions and tourist areas. It has participated in two world premiers, namely the operation of NAVYA self-driving shuttles on the flat surfaces of the Val Thorens ski resort and the provision of automated rural mobility over the whole of the Crest Val de Drôme area. beti uses a systematic approach to develop its expertise in association with players such as Eurovia, a subsidiary of the Vinci Group, and the MACIF, leader of the autonomous vehicle community of interest within Movin'On.

Read more on: www.navette-autonome.fr

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom® Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041 Navya).

Read more on: www.navya.tech

