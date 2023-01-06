IHS Markit has published a new review of recent trends in solar and storage.From pv magazine USA Solar and storage dominated IHS Markit's latest annual report on clean-tech trends for 2022. Distributed generation (DG), which the research firm defines as PV systems below 5 MW in size, grew by an estimated 20% in 2022. The segment continues to demonstrate strong resilience in a challenging, high-cost environment, it said. While many projects at the utility scale have been delayed or canceled over the past two years, distributed generation did not lose traction. "This difference reflects both the ...

