YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.: YuanTech Solar receives UK MCS certification for PV modules

SHANGHAI, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, has added to its lineup of certifications. The firm's superior technological level and ability has led to the company being granted the MCS (Microgeneration Certification Scheme) certification issued by the UK Microgeneration Product Planning Committee, winning UK market access credentials for its module products.

YuanTech Solar builds N-type TOPCon PV modules loaded with M10 silicon wafers deploying N-type TOPCon cell technology. The modules exhibit excellent performance characteristics in conversion efficiency, degradation and temperature coefficient, among other specifications. The TOPCon series has a module power range spanning 410W to 575W, perfectly matching mainstream system designs and a mature low-cost transportation solution. The modules fully meet the installation requirements for household, industrial and commercial roof installations, as well as large ground-mounted power stations, delivering considerable economic benefits across all the application scenarios.

After adjustment for the subsidies mechanism, the UK photovoltaic sector has been turning to Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIP) and contracts for difference (CfD) transactions. Factoring in the energy crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the UK photovoltaic market, especially the household roof segment, has grown significantly. YuanTech Solar said that the opportunities and challenges presented by growth in the UK and even global markets has led the company to continue adhering to a market-oriented approach and to accelerate the development and production of innovative module products, creating opportunities to deliver new cutting-edge solutions to the market.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$214 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yuantech-solar-receives-uk-mcs-certification-for-pv-modules-301715271.html