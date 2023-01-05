VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

December 31, 2022

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A

Declaration date: January 5, 2023

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**











138,367,482



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each 160,954,396 Exercise of 12,500 BSA equity warrant







Double voting rights granted on 9,775 ordinary shares







Buyback of 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each December 1st, 8 & 10, 2022





December 7, 9, 16 & 23, 2022







December 27, 2022 i

160,809,560

i Management Board decisions of November 28, 2022. Clearance and settlement on December 27, 2022.

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

