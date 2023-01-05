Anzeige
Freitag, 06.01.2023
Freitag noch rein!? – Noch einmal fast 120 % nach weiterer Meldung!?
WKN: A0MVJZ ISIN: FR0004056851 
Tradegate
06.01.23
11:03 Uhr
6,462 Euro
-0,088
-1,34 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2023 | 18:06
VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights: December 31, 2022

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
December 31, 2022
__________________________________________________________________________________________
  

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment A

Declaration date: January 5, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

 

 

 138,367,482

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		160,954,396Exercise of 12,500 BSA equity warrant

 

Double voting rights granted on 9,775 ordinary shares

 

Buyback of 20,514 preferred shares convertible into ordinary shares, with a par value of €0.15 each		December 1st, 8 & 10, 2022
  

December 7, 9, 16 & 23, 2022

 

December 27, 2022 i
160,809,560

i Management Board decisions of November 28, 2022. Clearance and settlement on December 27, 2022.

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment

  • 2023_01_05 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS_December 31 EN_GN

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
