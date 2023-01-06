South Korea's new provisions establish a standardized collection system for each of the country's major regions, in order to ensure a waste panel recycling/reuse rate of more than 80%.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) has approved a long-awaited scheme for solar module recycling at Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's latest ministerial meeting. The new provisions establish a standardized collection system for each of the country's major regions. It aims to ensure a waste panel recycling/reuse rate of more than 80%, in line with current EU levels, over a period of three ...

