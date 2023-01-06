Researchers in the United Arab Emirates have developed a way to use compressed air storage to store solar power and provide additional cooling. They claim their prototype could compete with commercially available compression-cooling air conditioners.Scientists at the University of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates have developed a way to use compressed air energy storage (CAES) for cooling purposes in hot climates, where electricity demand is significantly driven by air conditioning. "The proposed cooling system in this research stemmed from a system for compressed air energy storage," researcher ...

