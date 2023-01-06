The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which is being held this week in Las Vegas, Nevada, features several new battery banks to portably store and deliver solar power.From pv magazine USA CES is among the largest tech events in the world, with numerous advancements in renewable technologies such as solar this year. Image: Growatt Growatt, for example, unveiled two portable battery banks with LiFePO4 chemistry for off-grid use. The Vita 550 is the most portable option, featuring a 538 Wh battery capacity, 600 W AC output, and 11 outlets of various configurations that allow users to power most ...

