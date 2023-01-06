Nel ASA: Nel and Statkraft pave the way for a green hydrogen value chain in Norway

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen technology company Nel and Europe's largest supplier of renewable energy, Statkraft, newly signed a contract for delivery of 40 MW of electrolyser equipment, and will thus collaborate to create a strong value chain for production of green hydrogen in Norway.

"We are determined that we will contribute towards making Norway a leading producer of renewable hydrogen, and to establish an eco-system of electrolyser and equipment suppliers," says Nel's CEO Håkon Volldal and CEO of Statkraft, Christian Rynning-Tønnesen.

The announcement was made in connection with the German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck's visit to Nel's fully automated electrolyser manufacturing facility at Herøya in Norway. The Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry, Jan Christian Vestre, is also joining the delegation together with his colleague, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Terje Lien Aasland.

The Ministers are enthusiastic about the two companies' plans for a green hydrogen value chain in Norway.

"It is encouraging that leading Norwegian players such as Nel and Statkraft are planning value chains for green hydrogen in Norway. This is an important step in the right direction to achieve our ambitions to build a coherent value chain for hydrogen and facilitate the production of hydrogen with no or low emissions to cover the national demand for hydrogen", says Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland.

Statkraft recently placed a purchase order for 40 MW (link to press release) of alkaline electrolyser equipment from Nel. The electrolyser stacks will be produced at Nel's manufacturing plant at Herøya and used for the production of renewable hydrogen in one of Statkraft's many hydrogen projects.

As Europe's largest supplier of renewable energy, Statkraft has the ambition to accelerate its annual development rate to 4 GW of new power production per year and to add 2 GW of renewable hydrogen production by 2030. In Norway Statkraft will strengthen its efforts in developing new renewable power production as well as flexibility within hydropower and wind power both on- and offshore.

"The contract with Nel is the first important step in materializing our ambitious target of 2 GW of green hydrogen and securing production capacity for our diverse pipeline of hydrogen projects," says Rynning-Tønnesen.

Volldal is very excited to have Statkraft on the customer list.

"Statkraft is Europe's largest producer of renewable energy and a well reputed and highly knowledgeable renewable energy company with an ambitious growth agenda. We are extremely proud that they have elected us as a supplier of green hydrogen technology," Volldal says.

"With this and other orders Nel is strengthening its position as a leading supplier and exporter of hydrogen equipment, which is crucial for the green transition in Europe and beyond, and for the development of new green jobs in Norway," Volldal says.

For additional information, please contact:

Kjell Christian Bjørnsen, CFO - Nel ASA, +47 917 02?097

Wilhelm Flinder, Head of Investor Relations - Nel ASA, +47 936 11 350

Lars Nermoen, Head of Communications - Nel ASA, + 47 902 40 153

Bjørn Holsen, Senior Vice President Hydrogen - Statkraft, +47 415 53 715

Geir Fuglseth, Communications Manager - Statkraft, + 47 913 70 572

About Nel ASA | www.nelhydrogen.com

Nel is a global, dedicated hydrogen company, delivering optimal solutions to produce, store and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy. We serve industries, energy and gas companies with leading hydrogen technology. Since its origins in 1927, Nel has a proud history of development and continual improvement of hydrogen plants. Our hydrogen solutions cover the entire value chain from hydrogen production technologies to manufacturing of hydrogen fueling stations, providing all fuel cell electric vehicles with the same fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles today.

About Statkraft | www.statkraft.no

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 5000 employees in 20 countries.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/115/3693614/1766122.pdf Release

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nel-asa-nel-and-statkraft-pave-the-way-for-a-green-hydrogen-value-chain-in-norway-301715335.html