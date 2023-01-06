Customers will be able to leverage Snowflake's single, integrated platform to ensure a safe environment where brands can discover, evaluate, and purchase data

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - Reklaim, (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF), a leader in privacy-compliant data, has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to offer two compliant data sets on Snowflake Marketplace: a data set of individual consumers who have explicitly opted-in to sharing their sensitive personal data (SPI) for marketing purposes, and a Do-Not-Sell data set of consumers who have specifically opted out of having their data sold. This partnership will provide joint customers with the ability to manage the compliance of their data.

Snowflake Marketplace, powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allows companies to get direct access to raw data products and leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud.

CCPA and its most recent amendment (CPRA) will come into effect on January 1st, 2023, and provide new rights for California consumers regarding how companies use their data. CCPA requires that consumers are provided with the opportunity to have their data excluded from being exchanged or sold without their consent. The 'Do Not Sell' provision is a signal to marketers, similar to the 'Do Not Call' list, that they can not be marketed to. California has created the California Protection Privacy Agency (CPPA) to protect the interests of California residents and enforce these laws. Additionally, the state of Virginia has implemented the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA), which requires an explicit opt-in by its constituents to use their data.

"With the enforcement period of CCPA beginning in January of 2023, offering distinct consumer consent for SPI data and do-not-sell signals to companies looking to ensure their data remains compliant is a gap in the U.S. data market," said Neil Sweeney, CEO of Reklaim. "Snowflake's leadership in the technology space makes offering these additional privacy tools to customers on Snowflake the obvious choice."

Reklaim's data on Snowflake Marketplace will allow customers to remove consumers who have explicitly stated that they do not want their data to be sold while also providing an option for brands to include consumers who are open to their SPI data being used. Reklaim lets consumers manage and control their consumer data, with the ability to monetize their personal information and sell it directly to brands and organizations.

For more information on accessing this data, please reach out to sales@reklaimyours.com.

About Reklaim

Reklaim is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, zero-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold for years without the consumer's explicit consent. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account through which, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data or protect it via a suite of privacy tools. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ira Levy, CFO

1-855-908-DATA

E: investorrelations@reklaimyours.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150423