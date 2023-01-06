Keysight Technologies: ITI Honors Five Technology Leaders in Its 2022 Industry Awards Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Keysight Technologies

Originally published by the Information Technology Industry Council on December 15, 2022

Today, global tech trade association ITI announced the recipients of its 2022 Industry Awards, which recognizes industry innovations across five awards categories. ITI congratulates Accenture, Adobe, IBM, Intel, and Keysight Technologies for their accomplishments in advancing innovation worldwide.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Keysight Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Keysight Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keysight-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Keysight Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734311/ITI-Honors-Five-Technology-Leaders-in-Its-2022-Industry-Awards-Program