Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Freitag noch rein!? – Noch einmal fast 120 % nach weiterer Meldung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12B6J ISIN: US49338L1035 Ticker-Symbol: 1KT 
Frankfurt
06.01.23
10:57 Uhr
161,12 Euro
-0,18
-0,11 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,04162,2614:49
161,04162,2814:49
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2023 | 14:26
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keysight Technologies: ITI Honors Five Technology Leaders in Its 2022 Industry Awards Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Keysight Technologies

Originally published by the Information Technology Industry Council on December 15, 2022

Today, global tech trade association ITI announced the recipients of its 2022 Industry Awards, which recognizes industry innovations across five awards categories. ITI congratulates Accenture, Adobe, IBM, Intel, and Keysight Technologies for their accomplishments in advancing innovation worldwide.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Keysight Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Keysight Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keysight-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Keysight Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734311/ITI-Honors-Five-Technology-Leaders-in-Its-2022-Industry-Awards-Program

KEYSIGHT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.