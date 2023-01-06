Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that it has completed construction and opened a new corporate location for its Lettuce Love brand in the heart of little Italy in downtown Toronto.

"Within 3 months of our acquisition of lettuce love, we have successfully leveraged existing infrastructure and real estate at our college street location to rapidly and cost effectively open an additional corporate store of Lettuce Love. Demonstrating our ability to quickly integrate into existing infrastructure to maximize efficiently, speed to market, and cost-effective use of physical assets. The location expands our customer reach in an area that is heavily populated and is demographical aligned to the brand, giving us tremendous opportunity in-store, as well as delivery," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly. "Our College street location now houses three (3) Happy Belly brands (Lettuce Love, Heal Wellness, and Yamchops) and is made possible by our tightly integrated shared services model that is optimized for growing brands at scale."

"We are excited by the team's execution to be able to open with significantly reduced capital requirements. Having a stable of emerging QSR growth brands is what will allow Happy Belly to quickly leverage real estate opportunities like this to accelerate organic growth. We look forward to continuing to execute on our multi-branded restaurant model as we accelerate our business organically and inorganically through smart accretive M&A."



About Lettuce Love Café



Lettuce Love was created solely with your health in mind for delivering delicious gluten-free meals, smoothies & treats. Ingredients and products used are sourced from sustainable, fair-trade, non-GMO sources, are local and organically farmed when available. We proudly prepare all our menu selections fresh, at the time they are ordered to provide the maximum nutritional benefits. Often surprising and seducing hard core carnivores with many of our vegan and gluten free dishes, Lettuce Love Cafe, offers a warm welcome to everyone.







The Company also announces that Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte, Chartered Professional Accountant (the "Former Auditor") has resigned as auditor of the Company, and Buchanan Berry LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants (the "Successor Auditor") of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has been appointed as the Company's Successor Auditor.

There were no reservations in the Former auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor.

About Happy Belly Food Group





Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.



For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.com , www.YamChops.com , www.LumberHeads.com , www.HealWellness.ca , www.LettuceLoveCafe.com , www.LadyGlazeDoughnuts.com , www.PirhoGrill.com, and www.HappyBellyFG.com .

