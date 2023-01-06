The Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic (GUYSOL) Programme will help Guyana to achieve the mission set out in its Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, by reducing the amount that the government needs to spend on electricity subsidies.GUYSOL could save the Guyanese government "tens of millions of dollars in electric subsidies," according to the program's director, Amir Dillawar. Guyana's Parliamentary Committee of Supply recently approved $1.7 billion to help Linden Electricity Co. to mitigate higher fuel prices and provide some relief to the utility's customers. Dillawar told Guyana's ...

