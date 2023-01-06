Monty Mobile makes an impact at the 10th edition of the Global Brands Magazine Awards

Monty Mobile won the 'Best Visionary CEO-Telecom, Middle East' and 'Most Innovative Network & SMS Monetization Solutions, MENA' for the year 2022. The felicitation ceremony was held on the 10th of December at the Palm Jumeirah - Waldorf Astoria, Dubai.

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award recognizes brands achieving excellence across the globe. Global Brands Magazine covers various sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. Mountasser Hachem, CEO of Monty Mobile , was recognised for his outstanding efforts at this year's award.





Commenting on Mountasser Hachem winning the awards, Jay Reddy(Director) of Global Brands Magazine, said, "It is an honour to commemorate Mountasser with this award. Without a good leader, a company cannot move forward, and Mountasser is a testament to this fact. He has led Monty Mobile to great heights; seeing his passion and drive to excel is a sight to behold. We wish him the best of luck for his future endeavours."

Commenting on winning the awards Mountasser Hachem (CEO of Monty Mobile) said, ""The key to success is to address customers' everchanging needs and that's exactly what we try to achieve by offering consumer-centric products and innovative solutions that go beyond their expectations."

About Monty Mobile

Monty Mobile is a global key player in the telecommunications business, offering a wide variety of high-end services beyond all customers' expectations. They provide cutting-edge digital products and services for mobile network operators, enterprises, and service providers across different industries.

Their revolutionary omnichannel, messaging, and network monetization platforms, facilitate the international flow of communication globally, allowing service providers to offer an optimal customer experience while boosting their revenues through a broad variety of in-house developed state-of-the-art products.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views, and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands' across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts.

