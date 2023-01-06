Regulatory News:

As of July 1, 2021 and for a period of one year renewable automatically, SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular the regulation (EU n 596 2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, of the decision n 2018-01 of the Financial Markets Authority of July 2, 2018 (the "AMF Decision") and the texts referred to therein.

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at DECEMBER 31th 2022

1,100 shares

1 848 046,00 euros

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on June, 30th 2022:

1,100 shares

1 848 046,00 euros

From 01/07/2022 to 31/12/2022, were executed:

Purchase: 0 transactions

Sale: 0 transactions

On the same period, exchanged volumes were:

Purchase: 0 shares and 0

Sale: 0 shares and 0

SEB S.A.

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON capital 55 337 770 TVA intracommunautaire: FR 12300349636

Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron CS 90175 69134 ECULLY Cedex France

T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 - www.groupeseb.com

