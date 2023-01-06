Regulatory News:
As of July 1, 2021 and for a period of one year renewable automatically, SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) has entrusted ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL with the implementation of a liquidity contract in accordance with the provisions of the legal framework in force, in particular the regulation (EU n 596 2014 of the European Parliament and of the European Council of April 16, 2014, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of February 26, 2016, Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, of the decision n 2018-01 of the Financial Markets Authority of July 2, 2018 (the "AMF Decision") and the texts referred to therein.
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at DECEMBER 31th 2022
- 1,100 shares
- 1 848 046,00 euros
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on June, 30th 2022:
- 1,100 shares
- 1 848 046,00 euros
From 01/07/2022 to 31/12/2022, were executed:
- Purchase: 0 transactions
- Sale: 0 transactions
On the same period, exchanged volumes were:
- Purchase: 0 shares and 0
- Sale: 0 shares and 0
