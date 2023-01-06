Lenovo Receives Several ESG Awards, Recognizing the Company's Commitment to Corporate Governance and Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Lenovo Group (HKSE:992) (ADR: LNVGY) has been recognized with numerous award wins for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance from multiple prestigious Hong Kong-based awarding bodies in December, including the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA), the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC) and the Centre for Corporate Governance and Financial Policy (CCGFP) of Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU), as well as the Community Investment and Inclusion Fund (CIIF) of the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau in collaboration with the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA). These awards recognize Lenovo's contribution globally to upholding excellence in standards of corporate governance and sustainability, which is part of the company's core value to build a brighter, more sustainable future for customers, colleagues, communities, and the planet.

Early this month, Lenovo has been presented the Gold Award in the Most Sustainable Companies and Organizations (MSCO) section (H-share companies and other Mainland enterprise category) of the Best Corporate Governance and ESG Awards, organized by the HKICPA, in recognition of Lenovo's efforts to attain a very high level of standard in both Corporate Governance and ESG and drive integration and implementation of these two areas into the company's strategy and operations. This is the tenth consecutive year Lenovo has received awards from the HKICPA.

In addition, Lenovo has once again been honored with the Corporate Governance Excellence Award (Category 1: Hang Seng Index Constituent Companies) conferred by CHKLC and CCGFP of HKBU on 13 December. This provides recognition and prestige for listed companies in achieving outstanding commitments to shareholder rights, compliance, integrity, fairness, responsibility, accountability, transparency, board independence, and leadership.

To recognize Hong Kong-listed companies for their efforts in inducing the social capital concepts into their ESG and sustainability policies, Lenovo has also been commended in the "SC?ESG Awards", presented by the CIIF on 14 December. For the first time since 2012, this award is in collaboration with the HKQAA and marks the 20th anniversary of the CIIF in addition to its biennial "Social Capital Builder Awards".

"We remain steadfast on our ESG journey as we learn to navigate the world and events that challenge even the strongest organizations," said John Cerretani, Lenovo's Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. "For Lenovo, our vision to provide smarter technology for all is engrained into all aspects of our business and drives our overall ESG efforts. We have proven to be a united, dependable organization that rises to the challenge and conquers difficulty."

For more information on an overview of Lenovo's global sustainability, social impact and governance practices, please see the latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report published in August 2022.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE:992)(ADR:LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 82,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Lenovo

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734324/Lenovo-Receives-Several-ESG-Awards-Recognizing-the-Companys-Commitment-to-Corporate-Governance-and-Sustainability