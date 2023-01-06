In a Volatile World Economy, INOVESTOR Gives Wealth Managers Consistent Results with New Generation of Advanced Research & Portfolio Analytics

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / With today's dynamic economic conditions, professionals who pick stocks for a living need a vast amount of precise data to consistently make good choices. Precision in a confusing world is critical to managing wealth.

INOVESTOR is a fintech company based in Montreal that gives wealth managers accurate, far ranging investment research and portfolio analytics needed for consistent success.

Their site is a rich analytics platform offering an impressive list of premium services essential for stock pickers and wealth managers.

Access is affordable with a membership for individuals, pro level for advisors, and a low-cost membership designed for teams.

"We offer a wide range of solutions relating to model portfolios and investment research. We research up to more than 14,000 North American stocks based on proven EVA methodology," said Joe Jones of Inovestor.

Investors stay head of the curve by using valuable insights from ESG reports for analysis in portfolio construction. Risks can be compared for companies across sectors. ESG Analytics provides access to more than 12,000 equities reports. Professionals can add ESG ratings to portfolios while viewing 6 specific screeners for ESG.

"We offer Sustainalytics, the largest pure-play investment research and ratings firm dedicated to responsible investment and ESG research," Jones said. Sustainalytics is well respected with more than 25 years in ESG and corporate governance.

Inovestor features a range of add-on services that includes their factor-based Alpha Generators. This lets investors generate higher results while saving on fees. It is a proven methodology that provides confidence for wealth management customers while reducing compliance risks. It also helps investors generate new trade ideas.

Inovestor's Canadian model portfolio has generated annualized returns of more than 5.9% above the S&P/TSX Total Return. It has created excess returns in over 80% of quarters since inception.

About Us Section:

20+ Years of Data-Driven Investment Tools

Inovestor's strategies and solutions help the Canadian financial community make informed, educated investment decisions.

A pioneer in Canadian fintech, Inovestor Inc. has been providing world-class wealth management and financial investment tools since 1999. Today, over 1,000+ investment advisors, financial institutions, brokers, dealers, media outlets and exchanges rely on our powerful analytics and fundamental stock data to make informed investment decisions.

Inovestor is a fully integrated fintech company that controls the value chain from issuers and exchanges directly to the investor.

Our Values

We believe that investors deserve access to the best information available. Leveraging our suite of award-winning research technology, we go above and beyond to put that information at your fingertips.

Learn more at www.inovestor.com.

