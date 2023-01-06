The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has announced the construction of a second solar plant at the Karnafuli Hydropower Station, backed by financing from the Asian Development Bank.The BPDB has decided to set up a 7.6 MW solar power plant on land near the 230 MW Karnafuli hydropower station, about 50 kilometers from the port city of Chittagong. It said it wants to build the new power plant near another 7.4 MW PY array that went online in 2019. "We have conducted an in-house feasibility study and decided to build the solar power plant," Nira Mazumder, chief engineer for the BPDB, told ...

