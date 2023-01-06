The "Mining Chemicals: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mining Chemicals estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Iron, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copper segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Mining Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Phosphate Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR
In the global Phosphate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$365.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$569.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured) -
- AECI Limited
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- ArrMaz
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation
- Charles Tennant Company (Canada Ltd.)
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Dyno Nobel
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- Hychem, Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- National Aluminum Co., Ltd.
- Nouryon
- Orica Ltd.
- SNF Sas
- Solvay SA
- Zinkan Enterprises, Inc.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Mining Chemicals Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zrrsr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005337/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900