The "Mining Chemicals: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Mining Chemicals estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Iron, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copper segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR

The Mining Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Phosphate Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR

In the global Phosphate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$365.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$569.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mining Chemicals Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

