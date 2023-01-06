BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form



A copy of the currency election form for the quarterly interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3649 3432

6 January 2023

