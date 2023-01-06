HanesBrands: Champion Australia and HoMie Collaborate To Help Homeless Youth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / HanesBrands

Originally published on HBISustains.com

Champion Australia and HoMie are proud to launch Reborn, in partnership with Future from Waste Lab. The new capsule collection features 50 one-of-a-kind pieces, including hoodies and tees developed from recycled Champion garments.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the collection, which reduces textile waste, furthers HoMie's mission of supporting youth affected by homelessness or other hardships.

HoMie also has an eight-month paid retail internship program for young homeless people, called Pathway Alliance, which provides essential employment skills training at the HoMie Store or a HoMie Pathway Alliance-trained business like Champion.

"The new Reborn collection is a great example of how innovation and positive impact can be driven through collaboration," said Sheleen Jegasothy, Champion marketing manager. "We're extremely proud of this project, and it has been incredible to see our partnership with HoMie grow over the years. In 2022 alone, we have been honored to provide over 800 hours of paid employment to Pathway Alliance interns."

Reborn has upcycled more than 1,800 pounds of waste materials into 2,190 unique one-off garments to date.

"HoMie and Reborn started out because we really wanted to make change in a meaningful way," said Marcus Cook, HoMie co-founder. "But since partnering with Champion, it really has elevated both brands, and we've been able to scale our impact. This collaboration is the perfect example of innovation leading to real, meaningful change."

The garments will also feature revolutionary near field communication (NFC) tags that allow consumers to view a mini-documentary about the collection's positive social and environmental impacts. "The tags allow us to clearly communicate our mission with an extra layer of storytelling, providing a special experience only the wearer can access," Marcus adds.

HanesBrands and its iconic brands like Champion, Hanes, Bonds, Bali and Maidenform, are committed to creating a zero-waste circular economy through innovation, recycling and remanufacturing new products.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HanesBrands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: HanesBrands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hanesbrands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: HanesBrands

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734337/Champion-Australia-and-HoMie-Collaborate-To-Help-Homeless-Youth