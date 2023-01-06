Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Freitag noch rein!? – Noch einmal fast 120 % nach weiterer Meldung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
Tradegate
06.01.23
18:32 Uhr
14,090 Euro
+0,225
+1,62 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORA ENSO OYJ CL R 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,05014,10518:44
14,04514,09018:46
PR Newswire
06.01.2023 | 18:24
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso completes the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 6 January 2023 at 18:45 EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has completed the acquisition of the Netherland-based company De Jong Packaging Group, one of the largest corrugated packaging producers in the Benelux countries. The acquisition announced in September 2022 with an enterprise value of approximately EUR 1,020 million was closed today following regulatory clearances and employee consultation.

The acquisition will significantly strengthen Stora Enso's presence in European packaging markets and provide an entry into the corrugated packaging market in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the UK. With the acquisition, Stora Enso's Packaging Solutions division will increase its corrugated packaging capacity by approximately 1,200 million m2 to more than 2,000 million m2, including De Jong Packaging Group's ongoing expansion projects. De Jong Packaging Group's full year 2022 sales is estimated at approximately EUR 1 billion. Its product portfolio and geographic presence complement and enhance Stora Enso's offering, especially in fresh produce, e-commerce and industrial packaging.

"I am pleased to officially welcome De Jong Packaging Group as part of Stora Enso. This acquisition advances Stora Enso's strategic direction by accelerating revenue growth and building market share in renewable packaging in Europe," says Annica Bresky, President and CEO at Stora Enso.

Previous releases about the acquisition:

1 December 2022: Stora Enso received approval for the acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group
8 September 2022: Stora Enso acquires Dutch company De Jong Packaging Group to accelerate growth in renewable corrugated packaging

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
Tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV) (STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A) (STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/i/foodpackaking-listimage,c3131106

FoodPackaking listimage

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-enso-completes-the-acquisition-of-de-jong-packaging-group-301715611.html

STORA ENSO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.