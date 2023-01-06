The "Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Analysis, Capacity By Company, Location, Process Technology, Production By Company, Operating Efficiency, Demand Supply Gap, Demand By Sales Channel, Demand By End Use, Demand By Region, Company Share, Foreign Trade, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) demand stood at 2.12 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 3.093 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.91% until 2030. The growth can be attributed to the rise in demand for ABS in industries like automobiles, electrical electronic equipment, and the construction sector. Among the major European countries, Germany's demand is rising at a commendable rate due to the establishment of major industries such as automotive, electronics, and consumer goods.

Europe region mainly includes developed economies that are focusing on green infrastructure development, which is contributing to the escalating demand for ABS in the construction sector.

Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 2030

Deliverables

Installed Capacity By Company: Installed capacity within the country along with the individual capacity of leading players

Installed Capacity By Location: Installed capacity at several locations across the country

Installed Capacity By Process: Installed capacity by different processes

Installed Capacity By Technology: Installed capacity by different technologies being used to produce Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Production By Company: Actual production done by different companies

Operating Efficiency By Company: Operating efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants

Demand By End-Use: Demand/Sale of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene in different end-user industries across the country

Demand By Sales Channel: Demand/Sale of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene by different sales channels across the country

Demand By Country: Demand/Sale of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene in different countries of the region

Country-Wise Exports: Exports of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene by Different Countries

Country-Wise Imports: Imports of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene by Different Countries

Demand Supply Gap: Demand Supply Gap at country level

Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of leading players in the country

News Deals: Historical Current News Deals in the Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Market Outlook, 2015-2030

2. Europe Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

3. News and Deals

