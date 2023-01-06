Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered between EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA (Paris:EXN) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2022:
42,884 shares
- 1,297,170.73
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 594
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 569
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 52,495 shares for 868,833.86
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 34,099 shares for 581,675.77
As a reminder
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:
24,488 shares
- 81,913.82
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,309
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 901
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 58,101 shares for 997,209.03
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 39,004 shares for 679,043.48
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005391/en/
Contacts:
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA