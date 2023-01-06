Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered between EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA (Paris:EXN) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2022:

42,884 shares

- 1,297,170.73

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 594

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 569

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 52,495 shares for 868,833.86

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 34,099 shares for 581,675.77

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

24,488 shares

- 81,913.82

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,309

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 901

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 58,101 shares for 997,209.03

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 39,004 shares for 679,043.48

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

- 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005391/en/

Contacts:

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA