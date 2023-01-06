Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - Smart Prop Trader was launched by Blake Olson at the end of 2022, with their main focus is on speed and efficiency in the funding process. With Smart Prop Trader, traders can get fully funded with up to $400,000 in just a few days, automatic account creation and challenge phase upgrades, no minimum trading days, and the quickest payouts of any prop firm. In fact, Smart Prop Trader's average payouts process within a single day, while the industry standard is still a full week. This unique approach has quickly made Smart Prop Trader a standout in the prop firm industry.





CEO of Smart Prop Trader, Blake Olson



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8913/150492_b9076247e4341818_001full.jpg

Speaking about his newly launched firm, the company CEO Blake Olson says, "Our primary goal is to give our traders the best chance possible to pass the evaluation process. It makes sense to help our traders by giving them the freedom to trade without any constraints or limitations, and by giving them the greatest account terms and leverage that no one else provides. The main objective of Smart Prop Trader is to make trading simple for all of our traders."

Smart Prop Trader is also committed to improving the prop firm industry as a whole. The company's CEO interviews prop firm founders, ranks and reviews different firms, and creates videos to help traders make informed decisions about where to invest their money. With their expertise and passion for the industry, Smart Prop Trader is making a significant impact in the world of trading and helping to shape the future of the prop firm industry.

