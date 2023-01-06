Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR) ("Rome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering ("Offering") of up to 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration of the Bisie North Tin Project and for working capital. The shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period.

One or more insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. If so, then the Company will rely on an exemption from the related party requirements of MI 61-101 for any participation by insiders of the Company in the Offering.

The private placement is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Rome Resources

Rome Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company that has entered into two option agreements to acquire 51% direct and indirect interests in two contiguous properties situated in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, which are referred to collectively as the "Bisie North Tin Project." Rome intends to fund exploration on the project up to the completion of a definitive feasibility study.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Georg Schnura

President, CEO and Director

Telephone: (604) 687-6140

Email: romeresourcesltd@gmail.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although Rome Resources Ltd believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Rome Resources Ltd disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

