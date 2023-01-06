Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2023) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), an international critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented lithium and other battery metal projects, announces that it has entered into a financial advisory services agreement (the "Advisory Agreement") with GenCap Mining Advisory Ltd. ("GenCap"), an arm's length investment banking platform that provides strategic M&A and capital markets advice to clients within the global metals and mining industry. Pursuant to the terms of the Advisory Agreement, GenCap has agreed to act as financial advisor to GBML and provide services that will include advising on potential M&A opportunities of battery metal assets at different stages of development.

Pursuant to the terms of the Advisory Agreement, the parties acknowledge that GenCap has provided past services to the Company having a value of $40,000 and the parties have agreed to settle payment of those services in common shares of the Company. The fee will be payable in common shares of the Company at a deemed value per common share of the greater of: (i) $0.10; and (ii) the maximum allowable discounted market price pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of today. The common shares issued will be held in escrow by the Company and released to GenCap in four equal monthly instalments on the last business day of each month commencing January 31, 2023, provided that GenCap continues to provide services to the Company on the relevant release date.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in four battery metal projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% interest in the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the La Poile lithium project in Newfoundland; and (4) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to future potential M&A opportunities and the future operations and activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans at its properties and assay or other exploration results anticipated therefrom. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, that there are no assurances that GenCap will recommend any suitable M&A opportunities or that GBML will act on any of the opportunities presented to it, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Readers are urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

