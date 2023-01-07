With a Powerful Combination to Further Explore Its Field in New Energy Technology, CHERY Joins Hands with CATL to Seek a New Chapter

WUHU, China, Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, CHERY Group signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (CATL), and both sides will carry out all-round cooperation in various fields, such as products, commerce and market promotion. In addition to the battery supply and technical cooperation of passenger vehicles, the two sides will also conduct joint exploration in terms of mass transit, EIC technology integration of new energy and battery swap service in the fields of buses, logistics vehicles, heavy trucks, and electric ships, boosting and leading the high-quality development of the automobile industry.

CATL, the world's largest power battery manufacturer that focuses on research, development, production and sales of power battery system and energy storage system for NEVs, has been providing power batteries to numerous well-known automobile brands, including Mercedes Benz, BMW and Tesla, and won the first place for five consecutive years.

CHERY, the other side, has been conducting research and development of new energy technology since 1999. Up to now, CHERY has applied for more than 900 patents in the field of new energy and obtained more than 600 patents, ranking first among Chinese automobile enterprises, and third globally.

Following "457" technology development plan, CHERY has developed four vehicle powertrain platforms, five general subsystems and seven core technologies, covering SUVs from Class A to Class D with pure electric, hybrid electric, extended-range electric, fuel-cell and other new energy technologies. CHERY also successfully developed the world's first fully-functional hybrid DHT with the unique advantage of "3 engines, 3 gears, 9 working modes and 11 speed ratios".

As the development of new energy has become a global consensus, the automobile industry is also faced with the historical window opportunity of the transition from the traditional to innovative stage. This time CHERY stands out again with new energy product sales exceeding 230,000 units, up 112.9% year-on-year, far surpassing the overall growth rate of the whole industry.

Of course, by joining hands with CATL, CHERY will usher in a new powerful combination and coordinated development. Moreover, CHERY will work together with partners to promote the sustainable development of the new energy industry and the popularization of electric vehicles, thus facilitating the goal of "carbon peaking and carbon neutrality".

