Samstag, 07.01.2023
Erneut Kursverdopplung am Montag?
PR Newswire
07.01.2023 | 14:06
Anycubic Holds Printing Camps with Yale Funbotics to Introduce Children to the World of 3D Printers

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a globally-renowned 3D printer company, wrapped up its Anycubic X Yale Funbotics 3D Modeling & Printing Camp on Dec 11. The company's first education incubation project was held in collaboration with Yale Funbotics, with the aim of introducing 3D printing to children and how to build and use Anycubic 3D printers. The printing camp was also held in July and October and gave children an introduction to the world of 3D printers, an understanding of how a 3D printer works, and a general overview of 3D modeling, slicing, and 3D printer operations.

Introducing 3D printing to students

Inspired by Anycubic's vision - "For Freedom to Make" - the company's 3D printing education incubation project was founded in Shenzhen on September 2, 2020. The project embodies Anycubic's aspiration of helping everyone to achieve the freedom of creation and invention using 3D printing technologies.