A wow start for ATX TR in 2023. we closed on all 5 trading days so far higher, Lenzing gained 22 percent. News came from Vienna Stock Exchange, Andritz, OMV, Austrian Post, AT&S and RHI Magnesita. And look here at the last 16 of our 14th Stock Market Tournament: http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament . BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 4,67% to 6.905,26 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 4,67%. Up to now there were 5 days with a positive and 0 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0% away, from the low 4,67%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 1,21%, the weakest is Wednesday with 0,45%. These are the best-performers this week: Lenzing 22,63% in front of UBM 15,35% and FACC 13,23%. And the following stocks performed worst: ...

