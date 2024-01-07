ATX TR in week one with 4 trading days slightly lower, Gainers came with Warimpex, UBM und Polytec from the 2nd Row and News came from SBO, OMV Petrom, Vienna Airport and Kapsch TrafficCom. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,14% to 7.605,09 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -0,14%. Up to now there were 2 days with a positive and 2 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,14% away, from the low 1,55%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2024 is Thursday with 1,26%, the weakest is Wednesday with -1,01%. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 20,13% in front of UBM 8,53% and Polytec Group 8,27%. And the following stocks performed worst: AT&S -6,01% in front of Andritz -5,14% and DO&CO -4,32%. Further highlights this week: UBM for 4 ...

